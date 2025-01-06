Tuyển Key Account Thygesen Textile Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,300 USD

Thygesen Textile Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
Thygesen Textile Vietnam

Key Account

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại Thygesen Textile Vietnam

Mức lương
1,000 - 1,300 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 9 tòa nhà VinaFor, 127 Lò Đúc, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,300 USD

We are seeking a dedicated professional to lead the development and maintenance of our Quality, Health, Safety, and Environment (QHSE) Management System in alignment with our company’s strategic vision.
The role is responsible for ensuring compliance, sustainability, and continuous improvement in all related areas.
Key Responsibilities:
QHSE Management System:
• Contribute to the development of strategic orientations for sustainable and responsible business practices;
• Establish, integrate, and oversee compliance of QHSE processes, policies, and guidelines across all departments, ensuring alignment with operational procedures and standards;
• Monitor, calculate, and report CO2 emissions along with other regulatory reports;
• Coordinate with external consultants and evaluators to obtain certifications for quality management, sustainable production, and standards in security, environment, and social responsibility;
• Identify and assess QHSE-related risks; develop and implement effective corrective measures. Provide safety advisories to the company, contractors, and suppliers…;
• Conduct regular and surprise internal audits to maintain system integrity across our facilities;
• Propose system adjustments to remain compliant with current laws and standards.
Information Management and Training:

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,300 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Thygesen Textile Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Thygesen Textile Vietnam

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Thygesen Textile Vietnam

Thygesen Textile Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 9 tòa nhà VinaFor, 127 Lò Đúc, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

