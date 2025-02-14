Tuyển Key Account Công Ty TNHH Kintetsu World Express Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Key Account Staff is responsible for providing customer service for Corporate Accounts, being the main point of contact for existing customers and suppliers, and coordinating with the regional/global team and country operation teams. This position will also interact with customers to provide and process information in response to product and service inquiries, concerns, and requests. The goal ensure customer satisfaction and build lasting relationships with Corporate Accounts.

► Customer Service for Global Account:

• Respond to inquiries and handle requests from CA/CAC/RA tier accounts customers and their vendors (Booking Request, Spot Rate offer Requests, and Information Requests are mainly categorized).

• Confirm bookings and monitor cargo shipments to meet Service Level Agreements (SLA).

• Negotiate contracts with CA/CAC/RA tier accounts and offer RFQ rates (if any).

• Ensure accuracy and timeliness of internal billing submissions.

• Provide regular reports to regional teams, customers, and management for internal/external purposes.

• Keep and build relationships with customers + its vendors in Vietnam making for better operation and good service level.

► Operation Monitoring:

• Develop and follow a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for each transportation mode and/or service.

• Monitor operations teams and update shipment and/or booking status.