Tuyển Key Account Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Generate new Business from own Prospects on Supply chain solution.

• Continuously promote sales activities personally, by developing and concentrating on new key accounts and developing business with potential big sized accounts, targeting SME, MNC in local market.

• Report to HOD for Sales Action Planning and forecasting activities, as well as customer visits, opportunities and any other customer, prospect information.

• Deliver ambitious agreed target and share objectives on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis to achieve KPI’s.

• Drive new business growth across all facets of the business in line with the sales targets/budgets set by the Sales Manager.

• Ensure accurate compilation and reporting of operational and financial information about the customers.

• Constant communication with new customers, Customer Service and the Operations departments about relevant company policies, departmental expectations and customer expectations.

• Actively pursue to grow opportunities by developing new clients and maintaining good relationship with existing clients.