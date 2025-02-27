Tuyển Key Account Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
Key Account

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 22nd floor, Leadvisors Tower, 643 Pham Van Dong Street, Co Nhue 1 Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Generate new Business from own Prospects on Supply chain solution.
• Continuously promote sales activities personally, by developing and concentrating on new key accounts and developing business with potential big sized accounts, targeting SME, MNC in local market.
• Report to HOD for Sales Action Planning and forecasting activities, as well as customer visits, opportunities and any other customer, prospect information.
• Deliver ambitious agreed target and share objectives on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis to achieve KPI’s.
• Drive new business growth across all facets of the business in line with the sales targets/budgets set by the Sales Manager.
• Ensure accurate compilation and reporting of operational and financial information about the customers.
• Constant communication with new customers, Customer Service and the Operations departments about relevant company policies, departmental expectations and customer expectations.
• Actively pursue to grow opportunities by developing new clients and maintaining good relationship with existing clients.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Education & Qualifications

Tại Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd

Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hochiminh Office: 6th & 9th Floor, Hado South Building, No. 60 Truong Son Street, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, HCMC, Vietnam; HAN Office: 22nd floor, Leadvisors Tower, 643 Pham Van Dong Street, Co Nhue 1 Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

