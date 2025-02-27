Tuyển Key Account Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd
- Hà Nội: 22nd floor, Leadvisors Tower, 643 Pham Van Dong Street, Co Nhue 1 Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Generate new Business from own Prospects on Supply chain solution.
• Continuously promote sales activities personally, by developing and concentrating on new key accounts and developing business with potential big sized accounts, targeting SME, MNC in local market.
• Report to HOD for Sales Action Planning and forecasting activities, as well as customer visits, opportunities and any other customer, prospect information.
• Deliver ambitious agreed target and share objectives on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis to achieve KPI’s.
• Drive new business growth across all facets of the business in line with the sales targets/budgets set by the Sales Manager.
• Ensure accurate compilation and reporting of operational and financial information about the customers.
• Constant communication with new customers, Customer Service and the Operations departments about relevant company policies, departmental expectations and customer expectations.
• Actively pursue to grow opportunities by developing new clients and maintaining good relationship with existing clients.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
