Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Hitachi Digital Services làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kiến trúc sư Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design scalable and robust architecture solutions, including software, hardware, and network components.

Develop detailed technical specifications and architecture diagrams.

Evaluate existing systems and recommend improvements or enhancements.

Ensure solutions are aligned with enterprise architecture standards and comply with security and regulatory requirements.

Lead technical discussions and provide guidance to development teams throughout the project lifecycle.

Conduct risk assessments and develop mitigation strategies for technical issues.

Manage group or project team to achieve the defined objectives

Communicate with customers / vendors / other contractor on requirements, schedule, technical solution, etc.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 7+ years of experience in software development and solution architecture.

Expert in at least 1 programing language such as Java, Python, C#, C++, Typescript...

Expert in object-oriented analysis and design (OOAD) skills, XML, SOA, Messaging (MQ/JMS), design pattern, common framework, UML.

Deep expertise in event-driven programming, microservices, Kubernetes,K8s...

Familiarity with Azure/ AWS cloud services

Familiarity with front-end technologies including Angular, VueJS, HTML, CSS, and ElectronJS.

Familiarity with DevOps tools (Jenkins, Ansible, Terraform) and practices.

Experience with SQL, PostgreSQL and NoSQL databases (DynamoDB, MongoDB ...)

Strong communication skills, with the ability to work collaboratively with technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Experience with video streaming processing is a plus.

Experience with Machine Learning and Deep Learning is a plus.

Experience with message queue & streaming platforms such as Redis streams, Redis Pub/Sub or Kafka is a plus.

Experience with OWASP standards is a plus.

Tại Hitachi Digital Services Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

At Hitachi Digital Services, we enjoy:

Unique opportunity to work with multinational team of Hitachi in over 130 countries.

Incomparable chance to participate in full Software Development Life Cycle (SDLCs) and comprehensive soft skills training.

Competitive remuneration with attractive allowances & bonuses.

Hitachi Digital Services offers a competitive benefit packages. Come join us to enjoy:

Opportunities for advanced career development overseas, including the US, UK,. Japan...

Competitive & attractive compensation and benefits packages:

Allowance for English, Japanese language certifications.

Subsidy for transportation and meals.

13th salary & Bonus

Additional Premium Health Insurance Package for employees.

Annual checking of health and company trip for employees.

Flexible working hours

Being an integral part of a dynamic and fast-growing global enterprise.

An open, professional, and nourishing environment with out-side of work activities, such as football, tennis, badminton, dancing, music, and charity.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hitachi Digital Services

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin