Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Hitachi Digital Services làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Hitachi Digital Services làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hitachi Digital Services
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/12/2024
Hitachi Digital Services

Kiến trúc sư

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kiến trúc sư Tại Hitachi Digital Services

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kiến trúc sư Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design scalable and robust architecture solutions, including software, hardware, and network components.
Develop detailed technical specifications and architecture diagrams.
Evaluate existing systems and recommend improvements or enhancements.
Ensure solutions are aligned with enterprise architecture standards and comply with security and regulatory requirements.
Lead technical discussions and provide guidance to development teams throughout the project lifecycle.
Conduct risk assessments and develop mitigation strategies for technical issues.
Manage group or project team to achieve the defined objectives
Communicate with customers / vendors / other contractor on requirements, schedule, technical solution, etc.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 7+ years of experience in software development and solution architecture.
Expert in at least 1 programing language such as Java, Python, C#, C++, Typescript...
Expert in object-oriented analysis and design (OOAD) skills, XML, SOA, Messaging (MQ/JMS), design pattern, common framework, UML.
Deep expertise in event-driven programming, microservices, Kubernetes,K8s...
Familiarity with Azure/ AWS cloud services
Familiarity with front-end technologies including Angular, VueJS, HTML, CSS, and ElectronJS.
Familiarity with DevOps tools (Jenkins, Ansible, Terraform) and practices.
Experience with SQL, PostgreSQL and NoSQL databases (DynamoDB, MongoDB ...)
Strong communication skills, with the ability to work collaboratively with technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Experience with video streaming processing is a plus.
Experience with Machine Learning and Deep Learning is a plus.
Experience with message queue & streaming platforms such as Redis streams, Redis Pub/Sub or Kafka is a plus.
Experience with OWASP standards is a plus.

Tại Hitachi Digital Services Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

At Hitachi Digital Services, we enjoy:
Unique opportunity to work with multinational team of Hitachi in over 130 countries.
Incomparable chance to participate in full Software Development Life Cycle (SDLCs) and comprehensive soft skills training.
Competitive remuneration with attractive allowances & bonuses.
Hitachi Digital Services offers a competitive benefit packages. Come join us to enjoy:
Opportunities for advanced career development overseas, including the US, UK,. Japan...
Competitive & attractive compensation and benefits packages:
Allowance for English, Japanese language certifications.
Subsidy for transportation and meals.
13th salary & Bonus
Additional Premium Health Insurance Package for employees.
Annual checking of health and company trip for employees.
Flexible working hours
Being an integral part of a dynamic and fast-growing global enterprise.
An open, professional, and nourishing environment with out-side of work activities, such as football, tennis, badminton, dancing, music, and charity.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hitachi Digital Services

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hitachi Digital Services

Hitachi Digital Services

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Quang Trung Software City, Tan Chanh Hiep Ward, District 12, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-kien-truc-su-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job263256
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Tư Vấn Và Dịch Vụ Viettel
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công Ty CP Tư Vấn Và Dịch Vụ Viettel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 27 Triệu
Công Ty CP Tư Vấn Và Dịch Vụ Viettel
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC SCENE PLUS
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC SCENE PLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC SCENE PLUS
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Tập Đoàn Bee Group
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Tập Đoàn Bee Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 6 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Tập Đoàn Bee Group
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 3 - 6 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổng Công Ty Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Việt Nam - CTCP (VNCC)
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Tổng Công Ty Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Việt Nam - CTCP (VNCC) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Tổng Công Ty Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Việt Nam - CTCP (VNCC)
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổng công ty cổ phần Thương mại xây dựng
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Tổng công ty cổ phần Thương mại xây dựng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Tổng công ty cổ phần Thương mại xây dựng
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Xây Dựng An Điền
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Xây Dựng An Điền làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Xây Dựng An Điền
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc Tư Vấn Quản Lý Đông Dương
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc Tư Vấn Quản Lý Đông Dương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc Tư Vấn Quản Lý Đông Dương
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư INFINITY GROUP
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư INFINITY GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư INFINITY GROUP
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 23 - 43 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Long An Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 23 - 43 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Tuyển Kỹ sư vật liệu Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 94 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Tư Vấn Và Dịch Vụ Viettel
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công Ty CP Tư Vấn Và Dịch Vụ Viettel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 27 Triệu
Công Ty CP Tư Vấn Và Dịch Vụ Viettel
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC SCENE PLUS
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC SCENE PLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC SCENE PLUS
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Tập Đoàn Bee Group
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Tập Đoàn Bee Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 6 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Tập Đoàn Bee Group
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 3 - 6 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổng Công Ty Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Việt Nam - CTCP (VNCC)
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Tổng Công Ty Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Việt Nam - CTCP (VNCC) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Tổng Công Ty Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Việt Nam - CTCP (VNCC)
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổng công ty cổ phần Thương mại xây dựng
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Tổng công ty cổ phần Thương mại xây dựng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Tổng công ty cổ phần Thương mại xây dựng
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Xây Dựng An Điền
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Xây Dựng An Điền làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Xây Dựng An Điền
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc Tư Vấn Quản Lý Đông Dương
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc Tư Vấn Quản Lý Đông Dương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc Tư Vấn Quản Lý Đông Dương
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư INFINITY GROUP
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư INFINITY GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư INFINITY GROUP
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm