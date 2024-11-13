Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp CÔNG TY TNHH SAINT-GOBAIN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH SAINT-GOBAIN VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH SAINT-GOBAIN VIỆT NAM

Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAINT-GOBAIN VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
12 - 16 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: KCN Hiệp Phước, Nhà Bè

Mô Tả Công Việc Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Với Mức Lương 12 - 16 Triệu

1. Safety
· Promote and manage a safe working environment that results in attaining the group target of ZERO accidents. Specifically, to ensure that safe working conditions are designed and standardized into any changes in working practices.
· Do the SMAT, OSA, EMAT every month.
· To do risk reduction project to improve plant risk score
2. Plant performance
· To work with production team, maintenance team, PQC, Automation team to improve productivity, quality, machine reliability and line speed.
· Develop standard maintenance procedure, workflow for maintenance and repair equipment and die set
· To research, design, develop, manufacture mechanical parts, equipment and die set.
· Project management related to innovation project, automation project at plant to meet deadline and effective budget.
· Keeping up to date with the latest drawing regulations
3. WCM
To support reliability pillar, join in PM project
4. Other job will be assigned by line manager.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Education: Mechanical manufacturing
1. Education
:
2. Experience: At least 2 to 3 years of working experience of the following:
2. Experience:
· Working on maintenance field (TPM knowledge is advantage).
· Design machine parts, die set and cool roll forming roller
· Working with hydraulic and pneumatic systems.
3. Technical Competencies
· Installation and maintenance mechanical transmission (Bearing, Belt, chain, coupling)
· Cold roll forming technology
· Sheet metal stamping technology
· Transmission components
· Maintenance, trouble shoot hydraulic, pneumatic system
· WCM knowledge is an advantage
4. Skills & Ability
· Proficiency in Word, Excel, and Power point are required.
· Proficiency in Inventor, Auto CAD 2D
· Ability to work under pressure of schedules.
. Problem solving and troubleshooting skill

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAINT-GOBAIN VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- 100% salary during probation time
-
- Premium health care insurance for employee & relatives
- 13th month salary & KPI bonus
- Team building
- Outing trip

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAINT-GOBAIN VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SAINT-GOBAIN VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH SAINT-GOBAIN VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô C23B, Đường số 11, KCN Hiệp Phước, Xã Hiệp Phước, huyện Nhà Bè, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

