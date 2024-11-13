Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp CÔNG TY TNHH SAINT-GOBAIN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 16 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: KCN Hiệp Phước, Nhà Bè

Mô Tả Công Việc Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Với Mức Lương 12 - 16 Triệu

1. Safety

· Promote and manage a safe working environment that results in attaining the group target of ZERO accidents. Specifically, to ensure that safe working conditions are designed and standardized into any changes in working practices.

· Do the SMAT, OSA, EMAT every month.

· To do risk reduction project to improve plant risk score

2. Plant performance

· To work with production team, maintenance team, PQC, Automation team to improve productivity, quality, machine reliability and line speed.

· Develop standard maintenance procedure, workflow for maintenance and repair equipment and die set

· To research, design, develop, manufacture mechanical parts, equipment and die set.

· Project management related to innovation project, automation project at plant to meet deadline and effective budget.

· Keeping up to date with the latest drawing regulations

3. WCM

To support reliability pillar, join in PM project

4. Other job will be assigned by line manager.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

1. Education: Mechanical manufacturing

1. Education

:

2. Experience: At least 2 to 3 years of working experience of the following:

2. Experience:

· Working on maintenance field (TPM knowledge is advantage).

· Design machine parts, die set and cool roll forming roller

· Working with hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

3. Technical Competencies

· Installation and maintenance mechanical transmission (Bearing, Belt, chain, coupling)

· Cold roll forming technology

· Sheet metal stamping technology

· Transmission components

· Maintenance, trouble shoot hydraulic, pneumatic system

· WCM knowledge is an advantage

4. Skills & Ability

· Proficiency in Word, Excel, and Power point are required.

· Proficiency in Inventor, Auto CAD 2D

· Ability to work under pressure of schedules.

. Problem solving and troubleshooting skill

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAINT-GOBAIN VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- 100% salary during probation time

-

- Premium health care insurance for employee & relatives

- 13th month salary & KPI bonus

- Team building

- Outing trip

