Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu

Participate in product/outsource projects for Japanese clients in fields such as logistic, healthcare, e-commerce,...

Act as a bridge engineer for the development team and Japanese clients.

Work directly with Japanese clients: Communicate, negotiate, and analyze project requirements, and convey them to the development team in Vietnam.

Participate in project progress management and regularly report to clients and project managers.

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or any other IT-related fields.

At least 3 years’ experience in software development and 2+ years’ experience as PM/BrSE.

Excellent Japanese (JLPT N1/N2).

Good design documentation is required.

Able to build team work spirit and always continuous motivating subordinates.

Able to resolve technical issues and ensure quality of design/source code.

Experienced with OOP/UML/Design Patterns.

Salary will be based on agreement, with full salary during probation.

Social insurance based on full salary.

Twice-yearly bonuses and annual salary review.

Language allowance up to 3mil/month.

Health care insurance coverage for staff and family.

Regular health check-ups.

15 days of paid leave plus 1 additional paid leave on Company Day.

