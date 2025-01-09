Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu

Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/02/2025
Kỹ sư cầu nối

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư cầu nối Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
50 - 70 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Floor 2, HITC Center, 239 Xuan Thuy, Dich Vong Hau, Cầu Giấy, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư cầu nối Với Mức Lương 50 - 70 Triệu

Participate in product/outsource projects for Japanese clients in fields such as logistic, healthcare, e-commerce,...
Act as a bridge engineer for the development team and Japanese clients.
Work directly with Japanese clients: Communicate, negotiate, and analyze project requirements, and convey them to the development team in Vietnam.
Participate in project progress management and regularly report to clients and project managers.

Với Mức Lương 50 - 70 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or any other IT-related fields.
At least 3 years’ experience in software development and 2+ years’ experience as PM/BrSE.
Excellent Japanese (JLPT N1/N2).
Good design documentation is required.
Able to build team work spirit and always continuous motivating subordinates.
Able to resolve technical issues and ensure quality of design/source code.
Experienced with OOP/UML/Design Patterns.

Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary will be based on agreement, with full salary during probation.
Social insurance based on full salary.
Twice-yearly bonuses and annual salary review.
Language allowance up to 3mil/month.
Health care insurance coverage for staff and family.
Regular health check-ups.
15 days of paid leave plus 1 additional paid leave on Company Day.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: P. 202, tòa nhà HITC, 239 Xuân Thủy, Phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, Quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội.

