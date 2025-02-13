Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Truyền Thông Vtvbroadcom làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Truyền Thông Vtvbroadcom
Mức lương
10 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 54 Đường số 7, Khu đô thị mới Him Lam, Phường Tân Hưng, Quận 7, TP. HCM., Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 10 - 25 Triệu
Participate in the research, development, and implementation of software solutions based on the company's practical requirements.
Develop APIs to facilitate system integration and enable data exchange between the backend and frontend.
Engage in system analysis and design processes.
Research and apply new technologies to optimize product development efficiency.
Với Mức Lương 10 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 1 year of experience in software development, preferably with product-based companies.
Solid understanding of HTTP, Restful APIs, and networking principles.
Experience in Rust development, particularly with frameworks such as Axum or Actix.
Proficiency in Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) and experience working with Relational Databases (RDB) like PostgreSQL, as well as database caching solutions like Redis.
Familiarity with GitHub and CI/CD workflows
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Truyền Thông Vtvbroadcom Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: 10-25 million VND per month + Bonuses
Bonuses for holidays and New Year
13th-month bonus for completing a full year
Social insurance (BHXH) and health insurance (BHYT) in accordance with labor laws
Annual company trips, vacations, and health check-up
Working Hours:
Morning: 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Monday to Friday
Afternoon: 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Monday to Friday
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Truyền Thông Vtvbroadcom
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
