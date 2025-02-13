Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Truyền Thông Vtvbroadcom làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 54 Đường số 7, Khu đô thị mới Him Lam, Phường Tân Hưng, Quận 7, TP. HCM., Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 10 - 25 Triệu

Participate in the research, development, and implementation of software solutions based on the company's practical requirements.

Develop APIs to facilitate system integration and enable data exchange between the backend and frontend.

Engage in system analysis and design processes.

Research and apply new technologies to optimize product development efficiency.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year of experience in software development, preferably with product-based companies.

Solid understanding of HTTP, Restful APIs, and networking principles.

Experience in Rust development, particularly with frameworks such as Axum or Actix.

Proficiency in Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) and experience working with Relational Databases (RDB) like PostgreSQL, as well as database caching solutions like Redis.

Familiarity with GitHub and CI/CD workflows

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Truyền Thông Vtvbroadcom Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 10-25 million VND per month + Bonuses

Bonuses for holidays and New Year

13th-month bonus for completing a full year

Social insurance (BHXH) and health insurance (BHYT) in accordance with labor laws

Annual company trips, vacations, and health check-up

Working Hours:

Morning: 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Monday to Friday

Afternoon: 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Monday to Friday

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Truyền Thông Vtvbroadcom

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin