Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần ITR VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần ITR VN
Mức lương
13 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- SaiGon Paragon, No.3 Nguyen Luong Bang, Tan Phu Ward, District 7, HCM City, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 13 - 20 Triệu
Analyze software/product requirements to develop test cases.
Execute test cases and regression tests for software/product releases.
Report defects and manage defects on issue management software.
Document information related to quality control processes.
Với Mức Lương 13 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 1.5 years of experience in manual test especially web testing
Having basic ideas for using Android, iOS smartphones, and Windows PCs.
Develop and execute test cases.
Perform regression tests.
Working English reading and writing skills.
College degree in computer engineering, information technology, or similar fields.
Utilizing JIRA software in Quality Control processes.
ISTQB certification.
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần ITR VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary
13th-month salary, performance reward, holiday bonus,...
15 days annual leave
Free lunch, tea break, monthly party,...
Company trip and many exciting activities for team building
Premium healthcare insurance, annual health-check program
Opportunity to learn and work with the most updated and newest technologies
Flat organizational structure, your ideas, and opinions will always be welcomed and respected
Company sponsors for certification
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần ITR VN
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
