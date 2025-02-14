Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần ITR VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 13 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - SaiGon Paragon, No.3 Nguyen Luong Bang, Tan Phu Ward, District 7, HCM City, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 13 - 20 Triệu

Analyze software/product requirements to develop test cases.

Execute test cases and regression tests for software/product releases.

Report defects and manage defects on issue management software.

Document information related to quality control processes.

Với Mức Lương 13 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1.5 years of experience in manual test especially web testing

Having basic ideas for using Android, iOS smartphones, and Windows PCs.

Develop and execute test cases.

Perform regression tests.

Working English reading and writing skills.

College degree in computer engineering, information technology, or similar fields.

Utilizing JIRA software in Quality Control processes.

ISTQB certification.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần ITR VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary

13th-month salary, performance reward, holiday bonus,...

15 days annual leave

Free lunch, tea break, monthly party,...

Company trip and many exciting activities for team building

Premium healthcare insurance, annual health-check program

Opportunity to learn and work with the most updated and newest technologies

Flat organizational structure, your ideas, and opinions will always be welcomed and respected

Company sponsors for certification

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần ITR VN

