Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ 24INVEST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu

What you do:

Serve as the primary liaison between the Domain, Technology and Business Product Owner.

Maximize the value being delivered by ensuring all features and stories are aligned to business value.

Work closely with stakeholders to understand, document, and confirm business needs for products.

Research the market and analyze competitors.

Review current business processes, find areas to improve, and suggest better solutions.

Facilitate communication among different stakeholders to ensure everyone understands product goals.

Create clear documents like specifications and diagrams to explain requirements to the Develop Team.

Work closely with Programming, Testing, and other teams to develop the product effectively.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Who are we looking for:

Minimum 5+ years of relevant experience as a Business Analyst or Project Manager

Good UI/UX knowledge/experience

Fluent in English across all four categories: Reading, Writing, Listening, and Speaking

Having experience as a Developer or a deep understanding of Technology is an advantage

Having good understanding about software development lifecycle, processes and various methodologies (Agile, Scrum, or Waterfall)

Strong communication skills, excellent teamwork abilities

Proficient in using tools such as Jira & Confluence, Miroboard

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ 24INVEST Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What we offer:

Generous compensation and benefits package

Gross salary: 1,540-3,077 AUD (25M-49M VND)

Allowance for professional development on approval

12-day annual leave per working year

Annual performance bonus

Quarterly team events when the Australia team visits Vietnam office

Flexible and cross-functional environment, hybrid work (only work onsite on Monday and Friday)

Exciting career and development opportunities

Large scale products with modern technologies

Clear roadmap for career advancement in both technical and leadership pathways

Hybrid working model and excellent work-life balance

Well-equipped & modern Agile office

Annual company trip and events

A solid talented team behind you – great people who love what they do

