Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ 24INVEST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ 24INVEST
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 25 - 50 Triệu
What you do:
Serve as the primary liaison between the Domain, Technology and Business Product Owner.
Maximize the value being delivered by ensuring all features and stories are aligned to business value.
Work closely with stakeholders to understand, document, and confirm business needs for products.
Research the market and analyze competitors.
Review current business processes, find areas to improve, and suggest better solutions.
Facilitate communication among different stakeholders to ensure everyone understands product goals.
Create clear documents like specifications and diagrams to explain requirements to the Develop Team.
Work closely with Programming, Testing, and other teams to develop the product effectively.
Với Mức Lương 25 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minimum 5+ years of relevant experience as a Business Analyst or Project Manager
Good UI/UX knowledge/experience
Fluent in English across all four categories: Reading, Writing, Listening, and Speaking
Having experience as a Developer or a deep understanding of Technology is an advantage
Having good understanding about software development lifecycle, processes and various methodologies (Agile, Scrum, or Waterfall)
Strong communication skills, excellent teamwork abilities
Proficient in using tools such as Jira & Confluence, Miroboard
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ 24INVEST Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Generous compensation and benefits package
Gross salary: 1,540-3,077 AUD (25M-49M VND)
Allowance for professional development on approval
12-day annual leave per working year
Annual performance bonus
Quarterly team events when the Australia team visits Vietnam office
Flexible and cross-functional environment, hybrid work (only work onsite on Monday and Friday)
Exciting career and development opportunities
Large scale products with modern technologies
Clear roadmap for career advancement in both technical and leadership pathways
Hybrid working model and excellent work-life balance
Well-equipped & modern Agile office
Annual company trip and events
A solid talented team behind you – great people who love what they do
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ 24INVEST
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI