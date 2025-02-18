Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÂN TÍCH BIỂN BẠC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 14 Triệu

Mức lương 7 - 14 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội

Gather business and system requirements from Stakeholders / Product owners

Design application mockup/wireframe using prototyping tools and model the requirements by using charting tools

Translate requirements into various documentation deliverables such as functional specifications, use cases, user stories, workflow/process diagrams, and data flow/data model diagrams.

Assist Stakeholders / Product owners to define requirements, suggesting ideas, and provide solutions

Communicate with Stakeholders / Product owners to clarify any unclear information about the business requirements, tasks/ad-hoc tasks

Analyze and specify requirements, synthesize information provided by Stakeholders / Product owners

Assess the feasibility of the request when given a set of constraints

Analyze the impact of change requests/enhancements

Work closely with the Development team to clarify tasks/ad-hoc tasks

Review and assist with the QC team for testing and/or monitoring the testing of applications to verify requirements

Ensure the assigned tasks to be performed on-time and with high quality.

Weekly and/or on-demand report to supervisor.

Follow the project and organization processes, policies and regulations.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English

Must be organized and detail-oriented

Ability to work independently and collaborate closely with developers, testers

Experience in drawing wireframes/mockups, using wireframing tools

13th-month salary

12 annual leave days

Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits

International, dynamic, friendly working environment.

Clear and stable career growth.

Many opportunities for personal and professional development.

Professional training.

Company trip and regular team building events, sport activities,..

