Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 27 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
- Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương 20 - 27 Triệu
- Analyze product requirements to design thorough, structured, and detailed test plans and test cases.
- Perform various types of manual testing, including functional, integration, regression, and user acceptance testing (UAT).
- Conduct comprehensive end-to-end testing for IT-based products to ensure compatibility and reliability.
- Collaborate with developers, project managers, and other stakeholders to identify, troubleshoot, and resolve issues.
- Report, track, and escalate defects using test management tools effectively.
- Validate backend services and APIs to ensure seamless interaction between system components.
- Ensure product quality aligns with user expectations and project specifications.
- Communicate proficiently in English with US-based stakeholders, providing clear updates, testing insights, and progress reports.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 27 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Attractive salary package with performance-based incentives.
- Young and dynamic working environment fostering innovation and collaboration.
- Opportunities for continuous development of hard and soft skills through on-the-job experience and professional training.
- Access to the latest technology trends to stay ahead in the industry.
- Salary review twice a year or based on outstanding performance.
- Comprehensive labor policy aligned with Vietnamese labor laws, along with additional company benefits such as company trips, holidays, and more.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
