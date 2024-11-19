Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 27 Triệu

Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 27 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/12/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Manual Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Mức lương
20 - 27 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương 20 - 27 Triệu

- Analyze product requirements to design thorough, structured, and detailed test plans and test cases.
- Perform various types of manual testing, including functional, integration, regression, and user acceptance testing (UAT).
- Conduct comprehensive end-to-end testing for IT-based products to ensure compatibility and reliability.
- Collaborate with developers, project managers, and other stakeholders to identify, troubleshoot, and resolve issues.
- Report, track, and escalate defects using test management tools effectively.
- Validate backend services and APIs to ensure seamless interaction between system components.
- Ensure product quality aligns with user expectations and project specifications.
- Communicate proficiently in English with US-based stakeholders, providing clear updates, testing insights, and progress reports.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 27 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education:

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- 13th-month salary and competitive remuneration.
- Attractive salary package with performance-based incentives.
- Young and dynamic working environment fostering innovation and collaboration.
- Opportunities for continuous development of hard and soft skills through on-the-job experience and professional training.
- Access to the latest technology trends to stay ahead in the industry.
- Salary review twice a year or based on outstanding performance.
- Comprehensive labor policy aligned with Vietnamese labor laws, along with additional company benefits such as company trips, holidays, and more.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 17 tòa MD Complex, 68 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Phường Cầu Diễn, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

