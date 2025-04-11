Tuyển Manual Tester TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 33 Triệu

Mức lương 16 - 33 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Thành Đông Building, 19 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, HN, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương 16 - 33 Triệu

Work directly with customers to design and execute test plans and cases to ensure our software products’ quality

Perform manual testing, including functional, regression, integration, and system testing.

Collaborate with product managers, developers, and other stakeholders to understand requirements and identify potential issues.

Identify, document, and track bugs and issues using bug-tracking tools.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to continuously improve testing processes and methodologies.

Với Mức Lương 16 - 33 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Minimum of 2 years of experience in software quality assurance.

Strong knowledge of QA methodologies, tools, and processes.

Proficiency in writing clear, concise, and comprehensive test plans and test cases.

Experience with automated testing tools and frameworks.

Familiarity with Agile/Scrum development methodologies.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong communication and teamwork abilities.

Must have strong verbal and written English communication skills.

Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiation

Join a global team and work directly with many talents around the world.

Opportunities for onsite work in Japan, Singapore, Australia, and many other countries.

Work and grow in a dynamic, creative, and professional environment.

Healthcare: Premium Health Insurance TECHVIFY Care

13 months’ salary per year.

Annual salary evaluation.

Sponsor and encourage staff to study courses by covering tuition fees, such as Udemy, Coursera.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC

