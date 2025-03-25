Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 10 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Nam Từ Liêm ...và 3 địa điểm khác, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu

Software requirements analysis: Analyze customer requirements (SLA) and create test cases/ checklists.

Build a Test Plan: Test planning and completion time estimation.

Test documentation: Prepare Test case, checklist, and test data.

Test execution: Execute tests according to the test cases of the assigned ticket, Log and report bugs, and Retest after the developer fixes the bug.

Report test results.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from a college/university majoring in Information Technology or equivalent.

Have at least 6 months of experience in software testing

Have a good command of English: Reading + Writing Skills.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Basic Salary: 8.000.000 - 10.000.000 VND/month

Bonus on 30/04-01/05, 02/09, project, year-end bonus,...

Team-building activity, Holiday trips, Regular bonding, Tea breaks.

An innovative and diverse working environment, with respect and support from colleagues and management.

Improve English skills.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup

