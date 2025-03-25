Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup
Mức lương
8 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Nam Từ Liêm ...và 3 địa điểm khác, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu
Software requirements analysis: Analyze customer requirements (SLA) and create test cases/ checklists.
Build a Test Plan: Test planning and completion time estimation.
Test documentation: Prepare Test case, checklist, and test data.
Test execution: Execute tests according to the test cases of the assigned ticket, Log and report bugs, and Retest after the developer fixes the bug.
Report test results.
Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Graduated from a college/university majoring in Information Technology or equivalent.
Have at least 6 months of experience in software testing
Have a good command of English: Reading + Writing Skills.
Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Basic Salary: 8.000.000 - 10.000.000 VND/month
Bonus on 30/04-01/05, 02/09, project, year-end bonus,...
Team-building activity, Holiday trips, Regular bonding, Tea breaks.
An innovative and diverse working environment, with respect and support from colleagues and management.
Improve English skills.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
