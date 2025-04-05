Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SKYDATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SKYDATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH SKYDATA VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/05/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH SKYDATA VIỆT NAM

Manual Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SKYDATA VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 18, Tháp Văn Phòng (T2), Heritage West Lake, Ngõ 677 Lạc Long Quân, Phú Thượng, Tây Hồ, Quận Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Assist in researching, analyzing, and clarifying product requirements and documentation.
Assist in developing test plans and writing detailed test cases and checklists.
Perform manual testing (UI/UX, functional, API, backend, mobile, and web).
Execute exploratory, regression, and integration testing to ensure product stability.
Log, track, and manage bugs using Jira or similar tools, ensuring timely resolution.
Collaborate with the Engineering team to ensure bugs are resolved properly and the product meets high-quality standards..
Write test reports and provide feedback before releasing new features.
Proactively identify potential risks and areas for improvement in the testing process.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3+ years of experience in manual software testing.
Experience in testing financial, securities, or e-commerce applications.
Knowledge of blockchain is required.
Experience working with blockchain data is a plus.
Strong knowledge of software testing methodologies, processes, and bug-tracking tools like Jira.
Experience in API testing using Postman or similar tools, and basic knowledge of SQL for database validation.
Ability to identify bugs and assess product quality accurately.
Strong teamwork and collaboration skills to work effectively with engineers, product managers, and other stakeholders.
Ability to evaluate requirements, identify edge cases, and propose effective testing solutions.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SKYDATA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Opportunity to work with a cutting-edge Web3 analytics platform.
Be part of a dynamic, globally distributed team.
Competitive salary and performance-based incentives.
Exposure to top-tier blockchain projects and industry leaders.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SKYDATA VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SKYDATA VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH SKYDATA VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Toong Co-working Space, Tầng 4, Toà Nhà N01-T4, Khu Ngoại Giao Đoàn, Bắc Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

