Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SKYDATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 18, Tháp Văn Phòng (T2), Heritage West Lake, Ngõ 677 Lạc Long Quân, Phú Thượng, Tây Hồ, Quận Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Assist in researching, analyzing, and clarifying product requirements and documentation.

Assist in developing test plans and writing detailed test cases and checklists.

Perform manual testing (UI/UX, functional, API, backend, mobile, and web).

Execute exploratory, regression, and integration testing to ensure product stability.

Log, track, and manage bugs using Jira or similar tools, ensuring timely resolution.

Collaborate with the Engineering team to ensure bugs are resolved properly and the product meets high-quality standards..

Write test reports and provide feedback before releasing new features.

Proactively identify potential risks and areas for improvement in the testing process.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3+ years of experience in manual software testing.

Experience in testing financial, securities, or e-commerce applications.

Knowledge of blockchain is required.

Experience working with blockchain data is a plus.

Strong knowledge of software testing methodologies, processes, and bug-tracking tools like Jira.

Experience in API testing using Postman or similar tools, and basic knowledge of SQL for database validation.

Ability to identify bugs and assess product quality accurately.

Strong teamwork and collaboration skills to work effectively with engineers, product managers, and other stakeholders.

Ability to evaluate requirements, identify edge cases, and propose effective testing solutions.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SKYDATA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Opportunity to work with a cutting-edge Web3 analytics platform.

Be part of a dynamic, globally distributed team.

Competitive salary and performance-based incentives.

Exposure to top-tier blockchain projects and industry leaders.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SKYDATA VIỆT NAM

