Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty TNHH Icetea Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Icetea Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/05/2025
Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Manual Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Mức lương
20 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: HUD Tower, 37 Lê Văn Lương, Thanh Xuân, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu

Perform complex manual software testing activities to ensure product quality meets technical and business requirements.
Deeply analyze business and technical requirements to build comprehensive test plans, test strategies, test cases, and test scenarios.
Conduct functional testing, regression testing, integration testing, system testing, and support user acceptance testing (UAT).
Manage, guide, and train Tester team members.
Collaborate closely with development teams and project management to resolve issues arising during testing.
Evaluate and improve testing processes to enhance work efficiency and quality.
Participate in the selection and implementation of testing tools suitable for the project.
Report testing results, analyze root causes of defects, and propose improvement solutions.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 4 years of experience as a Manual Tester in complex software projects.
Experience in developing test plans, test strategies, and managing testing processes.
Deep understanding of software testing methodologies and types of testing (functional, regression, integration, UAT, performance basics).
Experience working in Agile/Scrum environments with the ability to collaborate across multiple teams.
Strong requirements and technical analysis skills, with the ability to assess risks and prioritize testing.
Good communication, presentation, and team training skills.
Proficient in test case management and bug tracking tools such as JIRA, TestRail, QC, or similar.
Basic knowledge of SQL, API testing, and automation testing is a significant advantage.
Preference will be given to candidates with experience in the finance, banking, telecommunications, or e-commerce sectors.

Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary range (20M-25M gross)
Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law
12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State.
13th month salary
Review performance 2 times per year
Attractive bonus policy (project bonus, holiday and birthday bonus....)
Latest equipment and devices
Periodic health check and premium insurance package
Learning and Development space for training courses and self-learning
Recreation space, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties
A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts
Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: tòa IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy, phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, quận Cầu Giấy, TPHN

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

