Tuyển Market Research Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

POSITION SNAPSHOT

• Location: Biên Hòa, Đồng Nai

• Company: Nestlé Viet Nam

• Full time

POSITION SUMMARY

You will plan new product development projects to be launched on time, with effective cost with no major qualify issues and in compliance with Nestle and local regulations as well as improve existing products.

A DAY IN THE LIFE …

• Trial for validation of new packaging and changes in specifications.

• Support shelf-life, storage handling, laboratory and transport tests for validation of new packaging.

• Conduct value analysis; identify and recommend cost reduction and source optimization opportunities.

• Support Corporate Packaging and Procurement in the selection, assessment and development of new suppliers/converters.

• Ensure development of competencies of packaging lab analyst or supplier & disseminate packaging best practices and knowledge at the shop floor.