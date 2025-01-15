Tuyển Market Research Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/03/2025
Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,

Mức lương
1,000 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Biên Hòa, Đồng Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD

POSITION SNAPSHOT
• Location: Biên Hòa, Đồng Nai
• Company: Nestlé Viet Nam
• Full time
POSITION SUMMARY
You will plan new product development projects to be launched on time, with effective cost with no major qualify issues and in compliance with Nestle and local regulations as well as improve existing products.
A DAY IN THE LIFE …
• Trial for validation of new packaging and changes in specifications.
• Support shelf-life, storage handling, laboratory and transport tests for validation of new packaging.
• Conduct value analysis; identify and recommend cost reduction and source optimization opportunities.
• Support Corporate Packaging and Procurement in the selection, assessment and development of new suppliers/converters.
• Ensure development of competencies of packaging lab analyst or supplier & disseminate packaging best practices and knowledge at the shop floor.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Floor 5, Empress Tower, 138-142 Hai Ba Trung,DaKao Ward, District 1, HCMC, Vietnam

