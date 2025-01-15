Tuyển Market Research Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,
- Đồng Nai: Biên Hòa, Đồng Nai
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD
POSITION SNAPSHOT
• Location: Biên Hòa, Đồng Nai
• Company: Nestlé Viet Nam
• Full time
POSITION SUMMARY
You will plan new product development projects to be launched on time, with effective cost with no major qualify issues and in compliance with Nestle and local regulations as well as improve existing products.
A DAY IN THE LIFE …
• Trial for validation of new packaging and changes in specifications.
• Support shelf-life, storage handling, laboratory and transport tests for validation of new packaging.
• Conduct value analysis; identify and recommend cost reduction and source optimization opportunities.
• Support Corporate Packaging and Procurement in the selection, assessment and development of new suppliers/converters.
• Ensure development of competencies of packaging lab analyst or supplier & disseminate packaging best practices and knowledge at the shop floor.
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI