Tuyển Market Research AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY
- Đồng Nai: Road No. 9, Long Thanh Industrial Park, Long Thanh, Dong Nai Province
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Establish, maintain, and track application of ISO 9001, HACCP, Food Defense (FD,) and Food Fraud (FF) systems. Responsible for the performance of quality assurance tasks and solving quality-related problems at Long Thanh factory, as well as providing customers with quality products according to the Company\'s guidelines and government regulations.
1. Issuing documents:
• Establish and issue/ revise ISO 9001, HACCP, FD, FF documents for Long Thanh factory.
• Ensure validity & compliance of updated QMS/ HACCP/ FD/ FF documents.
2. Solving quality trouble:
• Solve common/ or instructed quality problems: Collecting information, making reports, and decisions.
• Propose handling measures to superiors (group leader, Manager, ...) in case of serious incidents.
• Track improvement activities.
3. Operate the quality software of the system:
• Create standards.
• Approve materials and products.
4. Supplier Development:
• Check the supplier\'s quality record.
• Participate in the audit supplier.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI