Tuyển Market Research AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Establish, maintain, and track application of ISO 9001, HACCP, Food Defense (FD,) and Food Fraud (FF) systems. Responsible for the performance of quality assurance tasks and solving quality-related problems at Long Thanh factory, as well as providing customers with quality products according to the Company\'s guidelines and government regulations.

1. Issuing documents:

• Establish and issue/ revise ISO 9001, HACCP, FD, FF documents for Long Thanh factory.

• Ensure validity & compliance of updated QMS/ HACCP/ FD/ FF documents.

2. Solving quality trouble:

• Solve common/ or instructed quality problems: Collecting information, making reports, and decisions.

• Propose handling measures to superiors (group leader, Manager, ...) in case of serious incidents.

• Track improvement activities.

3. Operate the quality software of the system:

• Create standards.

• Approve materials and products.

4. Supplier Development:

• Check the supplier\'s quality record.

• Participate in the audit supplier.