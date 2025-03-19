Tuyển Market Research Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

POSITION SNAPSHOT

• Location: Bien Hoa City

• Company: Nestlé Viet Nam

• Full time

POSITION SUMMARY

To plan new product development projects to be launched on time, with effective cost with no major qualify issues and in compliance with Nestlé and local regulations.

A DAY IN THE LIFE …

• Studying the possible production of new/improvement project. Ensuring that the materials and products are used and manufactured in compliance with the local food regulations and Nestlé guidelines and specifications. Set the project time frame with an agreement from concerned departments such as Inter Market Supply, Purchasing, Innovation & Renovation, Engineering, QA, etc.

• Re-formulating the new product based on local raw materials and creating new formula upon marketing request in line with FDA regulations. Improve the existing products by adjusting the formula and production process, and by raw material replacement.

• Sourcing raw materials with the Purchasing Department, conduct kitchen trials for the formulation, and prepare cost estimated for marketing decision-making.