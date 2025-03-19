Tuyển Market Research Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/04/2025
Nestlé Vietnam Limited

Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Nestlé Vietnam Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: 7 Đ. 17A, Khu Công Nghiệp Biên, Thành phố Biên Hòa, Đồng Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

POSITION SNAPSHOT
• Location: Bien Hoa City
• Company: Nestlé Viet Nam
• Full time
POSITION SUMMARY
To plan new product development projects to be launched on time, with effective cost with no major qualify issues and in compliance with Nestlé and local regulations.
A DAY IN THE LIFE …
• Studying the possible production of new/improvement project. Ensuring that the materials and products are used and manufactured in compliance with the local food regulations and Nestlé guidelines and specifications. Set the project time frame with an agreement from concerned departments such as Inter Market Supply, Purchasing, Innovation & Renovation, Engineering, QA, etc.
• Re-formulating the new product based on local raw materials and creating new formula upon marketing request in line with FDA regulations. Improve the existing products by adjusting the formula and production process, and by raw material replacement.
• Sourcing raw materials with the Purchasing Department, conduct kitchen trials for the formulation, and prepare cost estimated for marketing decision-making.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Nestlé Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nestlé Vietnam Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Nestlé Vietnam Limited

Nestlé Vietnam Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Floor 5, Empress Tower, 138-142 Hai Ba Trung,Da Kao Ward, District 1, HCMC, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

