Tuyển Market Research AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 500 - 700 USD

• Understand Section Target, comply strictly Company regulation, Procedures, SOP…

• Do sourcing for new/back-up suppliers, check for authorized business license, collect required documents, get sample, make new testing request… for material following procurement procedure.

• Survey market price situation, price trend and supply capability; make comparison and propose suitable options.

• Make Purchase contracts and send to suppliers after getting agreements both sides.

• Issue PO following to PR based on approved quotation and contract (if any), send and get confirmation from suppliers.

• Follow up contract/ PO status (delivery schedule, delivery quantity, quality, issue…) and settle payment timely.

• Contact suppliers and other related departments to solve problems about delivery/quality issue…

• Evaluate supplier performance and send evaluated result for their performance records such as quality negatives, quality/environment… violations, others... according to Procedure of evaluating supplier.

• Prepare data/ documents to make report on time.

• Prepare and participate in on-site audit of supplier/meeting assigned by superiors.

