Tuyển Market Research AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 500 - 700 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY
- Đồng Nai: Bien Hoa 1 Industrial Zone, An Binh Ward, Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Province
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 500 - 700 USD
• Understand Section Target, comply strictly Company regulation, Procedures, SOP…
• Do sourcing for new/back-up suppliers, check for authorized business license, collect required documents, get sample, make new testing request… for material following procurement procedure.
• Survey market price situation, price trend and supply capability; make comparison and propose suitable options.
• Make Purchase contracts and send to suppliers after getting agreements both sides.
• Issue PO following to PR based on approved quotation and contract (if any), send and get confirmation from suppliers.
• Follow up contract/ PO status (delivery schedule, delivery quantity, quality, issue…) and settle payment timely.
• Contact suppliers and other related departments to solve problems about delivery/quality issue…
• Evaluate supplier performance and send evaluated result for their performance records such as quality negatives, quality/environment… violations, others... according to Procedure of evaluating supplier.
• Prepare data/ documents to make report on time.
• Prepare and participate in on-site audit of supplier/meeting assigned by superiors.
WORKING TIME:
Với Mức Lương 500 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY
