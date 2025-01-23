Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Westlake Compounds Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Công Ty TNHH Westlake Compounds Việt Nam
- Đồng Nai: Số 2, đường 15A, KCN Biên Hòa II, TP Biên Hòa, Đồng Nai
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Develop new formulations, new raw materials and establish production processes for each development.
- Optimize formulations including lead-free and innovative ones.
- Manage formulations on internal processes, BOM on SAP.
- Handle customer services including customer complaints.
- Comply to the safety and hygiene company regulation.
- Develop new formulations and fine-tune the existing ones.
- Analyze the root causes and propose preventive and corrective actions. Interface with Productions, QC, warehouse and related teams.
- Optimize formulations including lead-free and innovative ones. Homologate and localize new raw materials to match with finished product specifications.
- Be able to travel and support technically the customer when requested.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- 03 years of experience, especially PVC compounds or plastic manufacturing industry.
- Understand and can apply all relevant international regulations/norms/standards, i.e: ISO 9001, ISO 13485, IATF 16949, REACH, RoHS, FDA…
Tại Công Ty TNHH Westlake Compounds Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Westlake Compounds Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
