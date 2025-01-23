Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Westlake Compounds Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Develop new formulations, new raw materials and establish production processes for each development.

- Optimize formulations including lead-free and innovative ones.

- Manage formulations on internal processes, BOM on SAP.

- Handle customer services including customer complaints.

- Comply to the safety and hygiene company regulation.

- Develop new formulations and fine-tune the existing ones.

- Analyze the root causes and propose preventive and corrective actions. Interface with Productions, QC, warehouse and related teams.

- Optimize formulations including lead-free and innovative ones. Homologate and localize new raw materials to match with finished product specifications.

- Be able to travel and support technically the customer when requested.