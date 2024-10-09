Tuyển Marketing Director Công ty Cổ Phần Con Cưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 14, Phú Mỹ Hưng Tower, 08 Hoàng Văn Thái, P. Tân Phú, Q.7, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Strategy: Lead key role in the establishment of the business’s brand building strategies across all channels. 2. Leadership/Supervisory Role: - Lead brand marketing department, define its strategic vision & mission - Manage and optimize the customer-centric brand planning process - Lead consumer-facing communication strategies for the brand and serve as the primary marketing liaison with external business partners, fostering strong, collaborative relationships. 3. Analytics - Manage and maintain program-specific research practices, including consumer insights, consumer segmentation, competitive intelligence, industry trends, and innovations. - Monitor performance and provide transparent reporting on the outcome, progress, and results of brand marketing program initiatives. - Analyze the effectiveness of strategies and projects, and propose solutions for improvemens. 4. Knowledge/Creativity - Assigned to become an internal Brand marketing champion, develop a deep understanding of consumer mindsets and barriers to brand marketing, and subsequently provide the department with creative and sustainable solutions

1. Strategy:

2. Leadership/Supervisory Role:

3. Analytics

4. Knowledge/Creativity

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor degree in Marketing related field is preferred.

- 3-5 years of experience in the position of a Head of Brand Marketing/ Marketing Director

- Strong at brand management, consumer understanding

- Strong analytical skills with data driven analysis

- Highly flexible/open-minded, resourceful and practical

- Communication & Presentation skill, Negotiation

- Knowledge on content & creative work with a strategic mindset is a plus

- Advanced English skill, both in speaking and writing skills

Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Con Cưng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Annual bonus: 2 - 3 months under minimum KPI requirement

- Participate in the Employee Stock Option Program

- Work in a dynamic, open, creative environment

- Regular training, company team building, birthday bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Con Cưng

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin