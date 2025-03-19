Tuyển Marketing Director Công ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phát Triển Giáo Dục VTCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Giám đốc

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Build the annual strategic planning of the brand, involving the definition of goals, schedule of activities and presentation of the plan.

Build brand awareness and positioning.

Manage brand performance by monitoring brand performance indexes, market data, internal sales, prices..., and seek alternatives to improve profitability and volume growth.

Lead the brand storytelling within the development of the brand's communication and activation strategy.

Management of strategic partners such as advertising agencies, consultancies, groups sponsored by the brand.

Lead the strategy formulation and implementation of enhancing the company's brand name.

Oversee the potential demand of the market and what business can adapt to have better performance.

Lead the business planning process including the development of annual total business planning, rolling monthly forecasts, quarterly forecasts and budgeting.

Development and approval of media plans, ensuring efficiency and achievement of strategic objectives, in all means of contact (TV, Digital, Programatica, Social Networks, Outdoors…).

Continually review changes to the market, consumer trends and the activities of competitors, adjusting the marketing plan if necessary.

Utilize data for marketing campaigns, interrogating the organization’s databases and external data.

Develop and continuously refine the internal processes, and policies in order to deliver excellent service quality to the brands.

Involved in the formulation of corporate strategies and business strategy with the Management team.

Guide the day-to-day activities of the marketing team and marketing manager.

Conduct market research studies.

Report on the effectiveness of marketing campaigns using predetermined KPIs.

Management of marketing budget.

Manage and develop Marketing team.

Support sales and lead generation efforts.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Working hours: Monday - Friday, from 8:30 am - 5:30 pm (1 hour lunch break, from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm).

Bachelor’s Degree or above (preferably in Business Studies, Marketing, PR, Economics etc)

At least 5 years experience in the same position preferably in the education industry and Experience in managing a diverse team of 30 members

Proficiency in English is required

Ability to build, manage and motivate cross functional high performing teams

Self-motivated, flexible and adaptable to different tasks at hand

Proactive and able to prompt others to ensure deadlines and targets are achieved, calm working under pressure

High level of integrity

Excellent time management and organizational skills

Excellent attention to detail.

Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phát Triển Giáo Dục VTCE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable

Salary:

Salary review: Once a year depending on personnel performance.

Salary review:

Other benefits:

Domestic and international training programs for employees;

Healthcare insurance, social insurance & unemployment insurance (following Government regulation) after completing the probationary period;

Special Health Care Insurance after 1 year of working;

Teambuilding quarterly or every 6 months at the Company;

Event on 8/3, 20/10, Mid-Autumn Festival, Christmas, Tet;

1 day paid leave - Birthday (any day in the birthday month).

Bonus programs for holidays, gifts for childbirth, weddings, periodic health checks and other activities.

Annual Travel Program as company policy;

Performance bonus based on annual company’s business activities.

A Positive Working Environment: At VTC Academy, you will work in a youthful, dynamic environment that constantly encourages creativity and innovation.

Opportunities for Learning and Growth: We provide opportunities for employees to learn, enhance their skills, and advance their careers through training programs and hands-on projects.

Corporate Culture: We value ethics, responsibility, and creativity, fostering a supportive and positive working environment.

Recognition and Rewards: Your achievements will be acknowledged and fairly rewarded. Our transparent and equitable reward system ensures you remain motivated to excel.

Attractive Benefits: In addition to state-mandated benefits, you will enjoy various perks such as personal insurance, periodic health check-ups, team-building activities, and numerous employee engagement events.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phát Triển Giáo Dục VTCE

