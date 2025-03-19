Tuyển Marketing Director Công ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phát Triển Giáo Dục VTCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Marketing Director Công ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phát Triển Giáo Dục VTCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phát Triển Giáo Dục VTCE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/04/2025
Công ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phát Triển Giáo Dục VTCE

Marketing Director

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phát Triển Giáo Dục VTCE

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Giám đốc
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Head Office Tầng 2

- Toà nhà Golden Plaza, 922 Hồng Bàng, phường 14, Quận 5, Quận 5

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Build the annual strategic planning of the brand, involving the definition of goals, schedule of activities and presentation of the plan.
Build brand awareness and positioning.
Manage brand performance by monitoring brand performance indexes, market data, internal sales, prices..., and seek alternatives to improve profitability and volume growth.
Lead the brand storytelling within the development of the brand's communication and activation strategy.
Management of strategic partners such as advertising agencies, consultancies, groups sponsored by the brand.
Lead the strategy formulation and implementation of enhancing the company's brand name.
Oversee the potential demand of the market and what business can adapt to have better performance.
Lead the business planning process including the development of annual total business planning, rolling monthly forecasts, quarterly forecasts and budgeting.
Development and approval of media plans, ensuring efficiency and achievement of strategic objectives, in all means of contact (TV, Digital, Programatica, Social Networks, Outdoors…).
Continually review changes to the market, consumer trends and the activities of competitors, adjusting the marketing plan if necessary.
Utilize data for marketing campaigns, interrogating the organization’s databases and external data.
Develop and continuously refine the internal processes, and policies in order to deliver excellent service quality to the brands.
Involved in the formulation of corporate strategies and business strategy with the Management team.
Guide the day-to-day activities of the marketing team and marketing manager.
Conduct market research studies.
Report on the effectiveness of marketing campaigns using predetermined KPIs.
Management of marketing budget.
Manage and develop Marketing team.
Support sales and lead generation efforts.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Working hours: Monday - Friday, from 8:30 am - 5:30 pm (1 hour lunch break, from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm).
Bachelor’s Degree or above (preferably in Business Studies, Marketing, PR, Economics etc)
At least 5 years experience in the same position preferably in the education industry and Experience in managing a diverse team of 30 members
Proficiency in English is required
Ability to build, manage and motivate cross functional high performing teams
Self-motivated, flexible and adaptable to different tasks at hand
Proactive and able to prompt others to ensure deadlines and targets are achieved, calm working under pressure
High level of integrity
Excellent time management and organizational skills
Excellent attention to detail.

Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phát Triển Giáo Dục VTCE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable
Salary:
Salary review: Once a year depending on personnel performance.
Salary review:
Other benefits:
Domestic and international training programs for employees;
Healthcare insurance, social insurance & unemployment insurance (following Government regulation) after completing the probationary period;
Special Health Care Insurance after 1 year of working;
Teambuilding quarterly or every 6 months at the Company;
Event on 8/3, 20/10, Mid-Autumn Festival, Christmas, Tet;
1 day paid leave - Birthday (any day in the birthday month).
Bonus programs for holidays, gifts for childbirth, weddings, periodic health checks and other activities.
Annual Travel Program as company policy;
Performance bonus based on annual company’s business activities.
A Positive Working Environment: At VTC Academy, you will work in a youthful, dynamic environment that constantly encourages creativity and innovation.
Opportunities for Learning and Growth: We provide opportunities for employees to learn, enhance their skills, and advance their careers through training programs and hands-on projects.
Corporate Culture: We value ethics, responsibility, and creativity, fostering a supportive and positive working environment.
Recognition and Rewards: Your achievements will be acknowledged and fairly rewarded. Our transparent and equitable reward system ensures you remain motivated to excel.
Attractive Benefits: In addition to state-mandated benefits, you will enjoy various perks such as personal insurance, periodic health check-ups, team-building activities, and numerous employee engagement events.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phát Triển Giáo Dục VTCE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phát Triển Giáo Dục VTCE

Công ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phát Triển Giáo Dục VTCE

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Golden Plaza, 922 Nguyễn Trãi, Phường 14, Quận 5, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-marketing-director-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job337912
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Hạn nộp: 05/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Techcombank
Tuyển Marketing Director Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Techcombank
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Techcombank
Tuyển Marketing Director Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Techcombank
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm YOLA Education
Tuyển Marketing Director YOLA Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
YOLA Education
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Marketing Director Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Marketing Director Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 85 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 35 - 85 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 80 - 100 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Hạn nộp: 10/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Hạn nộp: 05/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Techcombank
Tuyển Marketing Director Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Techcombank
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Techcombank
Tuyển Marketing Director Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Techcombank
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm YOLA Education
Tuyển Marketing Director YOLA Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
YOLA Education
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Marketing Director Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Marketing Director Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 85 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 35 - 85 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 80 - 100 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Hạn nộp: 10/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Marketing Director PPP Laser Clinic Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu PPP Laser Clinic Viet Nam
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Marketing Director Công ty Cổ Phần Con Cưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Con Cưng
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ SẢN XUẤT HƯƠNG THỦY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 28 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ SẢN XUẤT HƯƠNG THỦY
20 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ KHANG ANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ KHANG ANH
30 - 45 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN DỊCH VỤ 4GS TEXAS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN DỊCH VỤ 4GS TEXAS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH HÀ THIÊN BẢO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HÀ THIÊN BẢO
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ NGỌC PHÚ NP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 80 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ NGỌC PHÚ NP
35 - 80 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH 2S GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH 2S GROUP
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Marketing Director TRƯỜNG CAO ĐẲNG AN NINH MẠNG ISPACE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TRƯỜNG CAO ĐẲNG AN NINH MẠNG ISPACE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Marketing Director Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director SP Energy Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận SP Energy Vietnam Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Bệnh Viện Đa Khoa Quốc Tế DNA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Bệnh Viện Đa Khoa Quốc Tế DNA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5,000 - 6,000 USD Page Group Vietnam
5,000 - 6,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director The Representative Office of HOA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận The Representative Office of HOA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC THÀNH PHỐ (CITYLAND CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC THÀNH PHỐ (CITYLAND CO., LTD)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Embassy Education Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Embassy Education Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Công ty TNHH YEO VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH YEO VN
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Marketing Director PPP Laser Clinic Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 60 Triệu PPP Laser Clinic Viet Nam
25 - 60 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FE CREDIT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty TNHH May Thêu Thuận Phương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH May Thêu Thuận Phương
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật Toàn Thắng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật Toàn Thắng
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3,000 - 3,600 USD Navigos Search
3,000 - 3,600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Source Of ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Source Of ASIA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6,000 - 8,500 USD Navigos Search
6,000 - 8,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm