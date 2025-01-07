Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC THÀNH PHỐ (CITYLAND CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Position Overview:

The Director of Commercial Division is the head of the Division, as a key member of the Group, contributing significantly to the development and implementation of business and marketing strategies; take primary responsibility for business outcomes with the BOD’s. This position demands a Director with profound knowledge in commerce, outstanding leadership skills, and the ability to align goals and people within the organization to foster a highly effective work environment adhering to international standard.

In this position, The Director of Commercial Division regularly collaborates with top global partners/companies/experts and has the opportunity to expand the scope of work across various sectors that the Group is developing.

2. Job description:

- Strategic direction and planning

• Advise the Group’s BOD on business development orientation, strategic direction, and Marketing strategy of the company.

• Develop business and marketing objectives and plans aligned with the Group’s BOD direction.

• Manage and take responsibility for the overall efficiency of the Commercial Division, including Sales and Marketing Departments.