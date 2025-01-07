Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC THÀNH PHỐ (CITYLAND CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC THÀNH PHỐ (CITYLAND CO., LTD)
- Hồ Chí Minh: 168 Đường Phan Văn Trị, phường 5, Gò Vấp, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Position Overview:
The Director of Commercial Division is the head of the Division, as a key member of the Group, contributing significantly to the development and implementation of business and marketing strategies; take primary responsibility for business outcomes with the BOD’s. This position demands a Director with profound knowledge in commerce, outstanding leadership skills, and the ability to align goals and people within the organization to foster a highly effective work environment adhering to international standard.
In this position, The Director of Commercial Division regularly collaborates with top global partners/companies/experts and has the opportunity to expand the scope of work across various sectors that the Group is developing.
2. Job description:
- Strategic direction and planning
• Advise the Group’s BOD on business development orientation, strategic direction, and Marketing strategy of the company.
• Develop business and marketing objectives and plans aligned with the Group’s BOD direction.
• Manage and take responsibility for the overall efficiency of the Commercial Division, including Sales and Marketing Departments.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC THÀNH PHỐ (CITYLAND CO., LTD) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC THÀNH PHỐ (CITYLAND CO., LTD)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI