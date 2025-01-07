Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC THÀNH PHỐ (CITYLAND CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC THÀNH PHỐ (CITYLAND CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC THÀNH PHỐ (CITYLAND CO., LTD)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/02/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC THÀNH PHỐ (CITYLAND CO., LTD)

Marketing Director

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC THÀNH PHỐ (CITYLAND CO., LTD)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 168 Đường Phan Văn Trị, phường 5, Gò Vấp, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Position Overview:
The Director of Commercial Division is the head of the Division, as a key member of the Group, contributing significantly to the development and implementation of business and marketing strategies; take primary responsibility for business outcomes with the BOD’s. This position demands a Director with profound knowledge in commerce, outstanding leadership skills, and the ability to align goals and people within the organization to foster a highly effective work environment adhering to international standard.
In this position, The Director of Commercial Division regularly collaborates with top global partners/companies/experts and has the opportunity to expand the scope of work across various sectors that the Group is developing.
2. Job description:
- Strategic direction and planning
• Advise the Group’s BOD on business development orientation, strategic direction, and Marketing strategy of the company.
• Develop business and marketing objectives and plans aligned with the Group’s BOD direction.
• Manage and take responsibility for the overall efficiency of the Commercial Division, including Sales and Marketing Departments.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC THÀNH PHỐ (CITYLAND CO., LTD) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC THÀNH PHỐ (CITYLAND CO., LTD)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC THÀNH PHỐ (CITYLAND CO., LTD)

CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC THÀNH PHỐ (CITYLAND CO., LTD)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 168 Phan Văn Trị, Phường 5, Quận Gò Vấp

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-marketing-director-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job300273
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Hạn nộp: 05/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Techcombank
Tuyển Marketing Director Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Techcombank
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Techcombank
Tuyển Marketing Director Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Techcombank
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm YOLA Education
Tuyển Marketing Director YOLA Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
YOLA Education
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Marketing Director Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Marketing Director Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 85 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 35 - 85 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 80 - 100 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Hạn nộp: 10/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Hạn nộp: 05/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Techcombank
Tuyển Marketing Director Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Techcombank
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Techcombank
Tuyển Marketing Director Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Techcombank
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm YOLA Education
Tuyển Marketing Director YOLA Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
YOLA Education
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Marketing Director Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Marketing Director Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 85 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 35 - 85 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 80 - 100 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Hạn nộp: 10/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH HÀ THIÊN BẢO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HÀ THIÊN BẢO
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ NGỌC PHÚ NP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 80 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ NGỌC PHÚ NP
35 - 80 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH 2S GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH 2S GROUP
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Marketing Director TRƯỜNG CAO ĐẲNG AN NINH MẠNG ISPACE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TRƯỜNG CAO ĐẲNG AN NINH MẠNG ISPACE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Marketing Director Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director SP Energy Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận SP Energy Vietnam Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Bệnh Viện Đa Khoa Quốc Tế DNA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Bệnh Viện Đa Khoa Quốc Tế DNA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5,000 - 6,000 USD Page Group Vietnam
5,000 - 6,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director The Representative Office of HOA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận The Representative Office of HOA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC THÀNH PHỐ (CITYLAND CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC THÀNH PHỐ (CITYLAND CO., LTD)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Embassy Education Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Embassy Education Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Công ty TNHH YEO VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH YEO VN
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Marketing Director PPP Laser Clinic Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 60 Triệu PPP Laser Clinic Viet Nam
25 - 60 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FE CREDIT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty TNHH May Thêu Thuận Phương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH May Thêu Thuận Phương
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật Toàn Thắng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật Toàn Thắng
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3,000 - 3,600 USD Navigos Search
3,000 - 3,600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Source Of ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Source Of ASIA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6,000 - 8,500 USD Navigos Search
6,000 - 8,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CapitaLand Development (Vietnam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty TNHH TM Quốc Tế Hải Sản Hoàng Gia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH TM Quốc Tế Hải Sản Hoàng Gia
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Amer Sports Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Amer Sports Vietnam Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director APPLIED RESEARCH CONSULTANTS VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận APPLIED RESEARCH CONSULTANTS VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm