Tuyển Marketing Director Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are seeking an innovative and strategic PROCUREMENT SENIOR DIRECTOR to centralize and lead procurement activities, with a strong focus on technology acquisition and optimization across diverse business units. This role will play a critical part in driving operational efficiency, cost savings, and the adoption of advanced procurement solutions, aligning with Galaxy Holdings' mission of digital transformation.

PROCUREMENT SENIOR DIRECTOR

Key Responsibilities:

Strategic Procurement Leadership

- Develop and implement a centralized procurement strategy, focusing on leveraging advanced technologies across diverse business units

- Align procurement objectives with Galaxy Holdings’ digital transformation, banking, and payment goals.

- Optimize purchasing strategies to drive cost savings and enhance service delivery across all business units.

Technology-Focused Procurement

- Lead the evaluation, acquisition, and deployment of IT solutions, software platforms, and other technology-related assets.

- Implement cutting-edge procurement technologies such as AI-driven sourcing, e-procurement platforms, and advanced analytics.