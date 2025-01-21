Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty TNHH May Thêu Thuận Phương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities

• Set the creative vision for the company.

• Oversee the development of new collections.

• Ensure products meet the buyer request.

• Collaborate with sales, production, and merchandising teams.

• Stay ahead of industry trends.

• Attend fashion shows and events.

• Build relationships with key industry players.

• Lead and inspire a team of designers and marketers.

• Develop and manage the fashion calendar.

• Approve final designs and collections.

• Monitor the performance of collections and make adjustments as needed.

• Ensure brand consistency across all products and marketing materials.

• Manage the budget for the fashion department.

• Conduct market research to identify new opportunities.

• Oversee the production process to ensure timely delivery of products.

• Work with the marketing team to develop promotional strategies.

• Ensure compliance with industry regulations and standards.