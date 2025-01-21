Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty TNHH May Thêu Thuận Phương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH May Thêu Thuận Phương
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH May Thêu Thuận Phương

Marketing Director

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Công Ty TNHH May Thêu Thuận Phương

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 269

- 275 NGUYEN VAN LUONG Street, Ward 12, District 6, HCMC, Vietnam.

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities
• Set the creative vision for the company.
• Oversee the development of new collections.
• Ensure products meet the buyer request.
• Collaborate with sales, production, and merchandising teams.
• Stay ahead of industry trends.
• Attend fashion shows and events.
• Build relationships with key industry players.
• Lead and inspire a team of designers and marketers.
• Develop and manage the fashion calendar.
• Approve final designs and collections.
• Monitor the performance of collections and make adjustments as needed.
• Ensure brand consistency across all products and marketing materials.
• Manage the budget for the fashion department.
• Conduct market research to identify new opportunities.
• Oversee the production process to ensure timely delivery of products.
• Work with the marketing team to develop promotional strategies.
• Ensure compliance with industry regulations and standards.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH May Thêu Thuận Phương Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
Attractive benefits

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH May Thêu Thuận Phương

Công Ty TNHH May Thêu Thuận Phương

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 275 NGUYỄN VĂN LUÔNG, P.12, Q.6 , Hồ Chí Minh , Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

