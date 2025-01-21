Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty TNHH May Thêu Thuận Phương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Công Ty TNHH May Thêu Thuận Phương
- Hồ Chí Minh: 269
- 275 NGUYEN VAN LUONG Street, Ward 12, District 6, HCMC, Vietnam.
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsibilities
• Set the creative vision for the company.
• Oversee the development of new collections.
• Ensure products meet the buyer request.
• Collaborate with sales, production, and merchandising teams.
• Stay ahead of industry trends.
• Attend fashion shows and events.
• Build relationships with key industry players.
• Lead and inspire a team of designers and marketers.
• Develop and manage the fashion calendar.
• Approve final designs and collections.
• Monitor the performance of collections and make adjustments as needed.
• Ensure brand consistency across all products and marketing materials.
• Manage the budget for the fashion department.
• Conduct market research to identify new opportunities.
• Oversee the production process to ensure timely delivery of products.
• Work with the marketing team to develop promotional strategies.
• Ensure compliance with industry regulations and standards.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH May Thêu Thuận Phương Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive benefits
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH May Thêu Thuận Phương
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
