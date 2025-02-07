Tuyển Marketing Director APPLIED RESEARCH CONSULTANTS VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 130 - 132 Hong Ha, Ward 9, Phu Nhuan District, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Familiar with office software and can prepare professional presentation files, company profiles, and draft of official business email replies.

• Manage office purchases and expenses, company assets, company documents (labour contract, service contract,..) .

• Organize activities and events as required while taking care of employees' well-being.

• Assist Managing Director on arranging agenda and meetings.

• Duties include office administrative works and coordination and support of project team on logistic matters.

• Perform relevant tasks assigned by Manager and Director.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Business, HR or relevant fields.

• Preferably with minimum relevant 3 year working experience in Engineering companies. Good candidate with fast learning capabilities without working experience is also welcome.

• Good personalities and with good team spirit, possess a “can do” attitude, willing to work as part of the team, work hard and play hard, carefulness and attention to detail.

• Fluent in English speaking and writing (English Certificate C Level / IELTS 5.0 / TOEIC 650 / TOEFL 450).

Tại APPLIED RESEARCH CONSULTANTS VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại APPLIED RESEARCH CONSULTANTS VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED

