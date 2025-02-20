Tuyển Marketing Director Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ABOUT US:

At RAKSUL, our vision is “Better Systems, Better World.” As a market leader in mass customization, advertising, and finance platforms, we are transforming traditional industries through the power of technology. Leveraging those services integration for enterprise customers, we are scaling our business to become a global enterprise with a strong market presence in Japan and beyond. To achieve this, we are focusing on building strategic leadership on a global scale and establishing technical superiority as a core part of our business.

Better Systems, Better World

ROLE OVERVIEW:

As the Director of Engineering, your primary mission will be to strengthen the leadership and performance of product development teams, with a focus on the printing business sector.

The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of both people management and system engineering—able to identify and address challenges in developing our web platform. This role is crucial for building a resilient, scalable engineering organization while ensuring our technical architecture enables effective large-scale service integration through M&A, all aligned with our long-term goals.

You will also help establish RAKSUL as a recognized global engineering brand. Quarterly leadership discussions will take place on-site in Ho Chi Minh City or Tokyo.