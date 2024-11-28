Tuyển Marketing Công ty cổ phần Seedcom Food làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: The 678 Office – 67 Hoàng Văn Thái, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, TP.HCM., Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Develop & execute marketing strategies:

- Develop & execute marketing strategies & campaigns

- Research market trends & competitor activities to identify opportunities

- Manage social media platforms and digital marketing initiatives

- Track and report on marketing performance metrics

- Create and manage content for various marketing channels

- Work closely with the product team to create detailed and informative product descriptions

Multi-Channel Collaboration:

- Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including tech, design, merchandise to ensure campaign execution

- Assist in the coordination of marketing channels, ensuring a cohesive and integrated approach.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, or related field.

- Proven experience in a marketing role.

- Strong understanding of digital marketing strategies as well as written and verbal communication skills. Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and adapt to changing priorities

- Creative thinker with a results-driven mindset.

- Detail-oriented with excellent organizational skills.

- A growth mindset and willingness to experiment and learn from outcomes.

- Attention to detail and a commitment to producing high-quality work.

Tại Công ty cổ phần Seedcom Food Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive salary

- Health insurance and other benefit

- Opportunity for professional growth and development

- Dynamic and collaborative work environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Seedcom Food

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin