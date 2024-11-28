Tuyển Marketing Công ty cổ phần Seedcom Food làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Tuyển Marketing Công ty cổ phần Seedcom Food làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Công ty cổ phần Seedcom Food
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/12/2024
Công ty cổ phần Seedcom Food

Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Tại Công ty cổ phần Seedcom Food

Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: The 678 Office – 67 Hoàng Văn Thái, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, TP.HCM., Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Develop & execute marketing strategies:
- Develop & execute marketing strategies & campaigns
- Research market trends & competitor activities to identify opportunities
- Manage social media platforms and digital marketing initiatives
- Track and report on marketing performance metrics
- Create and manage content for various marketing channels
- Work closely with the product team to create detailed and informative product descriptions
Multi-Channel Collaboration:
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including tech, design, merchandise to ensure campaign execution
- Assist in the coordination of marketing channels, ensuring a cohesive and integrated approach.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, or related field.
- Proven experience in a marketing role.
- Strong understanding of digital marketing strategies as well as written and verbal communication skills. Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and adapt to changing priorities
- Creative thinker with a results-driven mindset.
- Detail-oriented with excellent organizational skills.
- A growth mindset and willingness to experiment and learn from outcomes.
- Attention to detail and a commitment to producing high-quality work.

Tại Công ty cổ phần Seedcom Food Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive salary
- Health insurance and other benefit
- Opportunity for professional growth and development
- Dynamic and collaborative work environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Seedcom Food

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty cổ phần Seedcom Food

Công ty cổ phần Seedcom Food

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: L17-11,Lầu 17, Vincom Center, 38 Lê Thánh Tôn,P.Bến Nghé,Quận 1

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-marketing-executive-thu-nhap-10-15-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job258625
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần AR
Tuyển Host Livestream thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty Cổ phần AR
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV WE DREAM
Tuyển Marketing Executive thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV WE DREAM
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Marketing Leader thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Marketing thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Phát triển Giáo dục Capi Edu Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân Viên Marketing thu nhập 9 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Phát triển Giáo dục Capi Edu Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HISMILE VN
Tuyển Thực Tập Sinh Marketing thu nhập Trên 2 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HISMILE VN
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm MINH MINH GROUP
Tuyển Marketing thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
MINH MINH GROUP
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VẬN TẢI SAO VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân Viên Marketing thu nhập 8 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VẬN TẢI SAO VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Tuyển Marketing thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI THỜI TRANG TÀI LỘC PHÁT
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Marketing thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI THỜI TRANG TÀI LỘC PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 31/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER
Tuyển Giáo viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại và XNK Đại Lâm Mộc
Tuyển Pha chế Công ty TNHH Thương mại và XNK Đại Lâm Mộc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương mại và XNK Đại Lâm Mộc
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ SA LY GROUP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ SA LY GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ SA LY GROUP
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MOON MINH ANH GROUP
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MOON MINH ANH GROUP làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MOON MINH ANH GROUP
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÀO TẠO PHÁT TRIỂN DOANH NGHIỆP PAL ACADEMY
Tuyển Content Creator CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÀO TẠO PHÁT TRIỂN DOANH NGHIỆP PAL ACADEMY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÀO TẠO PHÁT TRIỂN DOANH NGHIỆP PAL ACADEMY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phẩn MaxGroup
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công ty Cổ phẩn MaxGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phẩn MaxGroup
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần AR
Tuyển Host Livestream thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty Cổ phần AR
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV WE DREAM
Tuyển Marketing Executive thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV WE DREAM
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Marketing Leader thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Marketing thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Phát triển Giáo dục Capi Edu Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân Viên Marketing thu nhập 9 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Phát triển Giáo dục Capi Edu Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HISMILE VN
Tuyển Thực Tập Sinh Marketing thu nhập Trên 2 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HISMILE VN
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm MINH MINH GROUP
Tuyển Marketing thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
MINH MINH GROUP
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VẬN TẢI SAO VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân Viên Marketing thu nhập 8 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VẬN TẢI SAO VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Tuyển Marketing thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI THỜI TRANG TÀI LỘC PHÁT
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Marketing thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI THỜI TRANG TÀI LỘC PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 31/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất