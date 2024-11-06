Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Công ty TNHH Baller Headwear Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Công ty TNHH Baller Headwear Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Baller Headwear Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/12/2024
Công ty TNHH Baller Headwear Việt Nam

Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser)

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Tại Công ty TNHH Baller Headwear Việt Nam

Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Đường số 8, KCN Hoà Khánh, phường Hoà Khánh Bắc, Liên Chiểu

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Collaborate with the sales team to gather customer requirements for samples, including quantity, materials, style, and colors.
Manage the development and approval of all production samples (PP, size sets, TOP), ensuring alignment with customer specifications.
Work with the purchasing team to secure materials and work with production teams to meet deadlines.
Provide clear instructions to embroidery and printing contractors, ensuring customer needs are met.
Monitor the progress of embroidery and printing, ensuring timely completion

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Good command of English.
1-2 years experience in garment merchandising, sample or production merchandise or a similar role within the textile/apparel industry.
1-2 years
garment merchandising
Understanding of materials and the garment production process. Having knowledge of embroidery and printing samples is preferred.
garment production process
embroidery
printing samples
Analytical and evaluative skills for proposing improvements and necessary adjustments to PP samples.
Ability to communicate and convey information clearly and effectively.
Organizational skills, progress monitoring, and time management.
Meticulous, detail-oriented.

Tại Công ty TNHH Baller Headwear Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Up to 15,000,000 VND
Up to 15,000,000 VND
One-month probationary period
Meal provided during working hours.
High insurance coverage
Other benefits and compensations
13th-month salary bonus
Work Macbook provided.
12 days of annual and holiday leaves.
Participation in team-building activities, annual company trips, and internal events.
Opportunity to use and improve English skills in a professional environment.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Baller Headwear Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Baller Headwear Việt Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô G, đường số 10, KCN Hoà Khánh, phường Hoà Khánh Bắc, quận Liên Chiểu, thành phố Đà Nẵng, Việt Nam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

