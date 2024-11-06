Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Công ty TNHH Baller Headwear Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: Đường số 8, KCN Hoà Khánh, phường Hoà Khánh Bắc, Liên Chiểu

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Collaborate with the sales team to gather customer requirements for samples, including quantity, materials, style, and colors.

Manage the development and approval of all production samples (PP, size sets, TOP), ensuring alignment with customer specifications.

Work with the purchasing team to secure materials and work with production teams to meet deadlines.

Provide clear instructions to embroidery and printing contractors, ensuring customer needs are met.

Monitor the progress of embroidery and printing, ensuring timely completion

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Good command of English.

1-2 years experience in garment merchandising, sample or production merchandise or a similar role within the textile/apparel industry.

1-2 years

garment merchandising

Understanding of materials and the garment production process. Having knowledge of embroidery and printing samples is preferred.

garment production process

embroidery

printing samples

Analytical and evaluative skills for proposing improvements and necessary adjustments to PP samples.

Ability to communicate and convey information clearly and effectively.

Organizational skills, progress monitoring, and time management.

Meticulous, detail-oriented.

Tại Công ty TNHH Baller Headwear Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Up to 15,000,000 VND

Up to 15,000,000 VND

One-month probationary period

Meal provided during working hours.

High insurance coverage

Other benefits and compensations

13th-month salary bonus

Work Macbook provided.

12 days of annual and holiday leaves.

Participation in team-building activities, annual company trips, and internal events.

Opportunity to use and improve English skills in a professional environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Baller Headwear Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin