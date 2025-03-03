Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 6 USD

Job Summary

Our client, a prominent global FDI company specializing in integrated logistics and supply chain management, offers comprehensive services across air, sea, and land transportation. They are currently seeking an Air Freight Director, open to Vietnamese and any nationality

This position presents an exciting opportunity to lead a high-performing team and drive substantial growth within a globally recognized company, contributing to innovative logistics solutions.

Key Responsibilities

1. Operations Management

• Lead and oversee the Air Operations team, including Air Pricing, Air Export/Import, and Air Customs Clearance.

• Provide strategic direction and guidance to team leaders, ensuring operational efficiency and consistency.

2. Business Development & Sales

• Identify and develop new customer relationships within targeted industries, expanding the customer base.