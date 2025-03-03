Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Mac Marketing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty cổ phần Mac Marketing
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 10 Đường Số 2, Phường 10, Gò Vấp, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Gò Vấp
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 10 - 14 Triệu
Receive and distribute leads from sources for sales
Respond to comments or text messages according to the script
Follow customers who have not provided contact information
Update data, divide turns and follow CRM
Be on the hotline when customers call and transfer calls to sales consultants
Update information on the roster
Customer care consulting via phone, email, Facebook… updating customer feedback to ensure the best customer service
Update and supplement information from the customer and transfer it to the support person to complete the paperwork for the customer.
Với Mức Lương 10 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Have basic marketing knowledge
Good computer and internet skills; understanding of social networks and e-commerce
Good communication ability, fluent, confident, no lisp, stuttering, no local accent.
Creative thinking, good listening, regularly grasping social trends and customer psychology.
Due to the nature of night shift work, it is necessary to arrange hours and work to maintain health and spirit for night work.
Working hours: From 9:30 pm to 5:30 am (from Monday to Friday), Saturday: work online at home
Excellent communication skills (listening, speaking)
Good English communication skills are a strong advantage (English level IELTS 5.5 – 6.0 or equivalent)
Tại Công ty cổ phần Mac Marketing Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Working Time: Monday – Friday (from 21:30 to 05:30) and Saturday (online)
Training:
Long-term special remuneration policy for core members
Dynamic, friendly working environment, preferential welfare regimes
Opportunities for long-term stable career development
Have the opportunity to work with both Vietnamese and USA teams
4. Environment: Work in a professional, dynamic environment
5. Annual Leave: 12 days off/year, 12 days off under Night Shift and other days off up to more than 35 days/year
6. Benefit:
Enjoy full benefits for employees according to the Labor Law
Welfare regime: annual foreign travel, picnics, holiday bonuses, 13th month salary…
Unlimited work efficiency bonuses
7. Allowance:
Gasoline allowance up to 800k
Food allowance: 30k/day
Birthday bonuses, sweet parties, salty parties, YEP…etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Mac Marketing
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
