Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Mac Marketing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu

Công ty cổ phần Mac Marketing
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/04/2025
Công ty cổ phần Mac Marketing

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty cổ phần Mac Marketing

Mức lương
10 - 14 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 10 Đường Số 2, Phường 10, Gò Vấp, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Gò Vấp

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 10 - 14 Triệu

Receive and distribute leads from sources for sales
Respond to comments or text messages according to the script
Follow customers who have not provided contact information
Update data, divide turns and follow CRM
Be on the hotline when customers call and transfer calls to sales consultants
Update information on the roster
Customer care consulting via phone, email, Facebook… updating customer feedback to ensure the best customer service
Update and supplement information from the customer and transfer it to the support person to complete the paperwork for the customer.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Age from 22 years old
Have basic marketing knowledge
Good computer and internet skills; understanding of social networks and e-commerce
Good communication ability, fluent, confident, no lisp, stuttering, no local accent.
Creative thinking, good listening, regularly grasping social trends and customer psychology.
Due to the nature of night shift work, it is necessary to arrange hours and work to maintain health and spirit for night work.
Working hours: From 9:30 pm to 5:30 am (from Monday to Friday), Saturday: work online at home
Excellent communication skills (listening, speaking)
Good English communication skills are a strong advantage (English level IELTS 5.5 – 6.0 or equivalent)

Tại Công ty cổ phần Mac Marketing Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Probation: 2 Month
Working Time: Monday – Friday (from 21:30 to 05:30) and Saturday (online)
Training:
Long-term special remuneration policy for core members
Dynamic, friendly working environment, preferential welfare regimes
Opportunities for long-term stable career development
Have the opportunity to work with both Vietnamese and USA teams
4. Environment: Work in a professional, dynamic environment
5. Annual Leave: 12 days off/year, 12 days off under Night Shift and other days off up to more than 35 days/year
6. Benefit:
Enjoy full benefits for employees according to the Labor Law
Welfare regime: annual foreign travel, picnics, holiday bonuses, 13th month salary…
Unlimited work efficiency bonuses
7. Allowance:
Gasoline allowance up to 800k
Food allowance: 30k/day
Birthday bonuses, sweet parties, salty parties, YEP…etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Mac Marketing

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty cổ phần Mac Marketing

Công ty cổ phần Mac Marketing

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 699 Nguyễn Kiệm

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

