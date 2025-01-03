Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh HR Vietnam’s ESS Client làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại HR Vietnam’s ESS Client
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
- Bình Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu
We are looking for talent who has sales experience in Packaging machine, with details:
Be a person in charge of the Machinery business of the company in the Vietnam market.
Take care of the current group of customers and expand the wallet share.
Develop a strong new project pipeline and push progress monthly.
Conduct sales presentations, formulate sales proposals, and develop and build close rapport and relationships with identified customers/target groups.
Work closely with the technical team to have appropriate solutions offered to each specific demand of the customers.
Conduct sales negotiation and pricing strategies to win orders, tenders, and contracts.
Monthly basis updates for the market trend, and competitor information.
Responsible for providing the forecast demand from customers for internal capacity preparedness.
Compare the total potential demand vs. internal capabilities and propose the action plan.
Study the market and have a detailed report with sales strategy and investment proposal.
Bachelor or Higher of Technology/ Business Administration
At least 3 years of experience in packaging machine
Ethical, honest, careful, calm, able to lead, decisive;
Good communicate in English
Ngành nghề: Bán hàng / Kinh doanh
Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí MinhBình Dương
Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 3 years of experience in packaging machine
Ethical, honest, careful, calm, able to lead, decisive;
Good communicate in English
Tại HR Vietnam’s ESS Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại HR Vietnam’s ESS Client
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI