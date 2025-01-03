Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh HR Vietnam’s ESS Client làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

We are looking for talent who has sales experience in Packaging machine, with details:

Be a person in charge of the Machinery business of the company in the Vietnam market.

Take care of the current group of customers and expand the wallet share.

Develop a strong new project pipeline and push progress monthly.

Conduct sales presentations, formulate sales proposals, and develop and build close rapport and relationships with identified customers/target groups.

Work closely with the technical team to have appropriate solutions offered to each specific demand of the customers.

Conduct sales negotiation and pricing strategies to win orders, tenders, and contracts.

Monthly basis updates for the market trend, and competitor information.

Responsible for providing the forecast demand from customers for internal capacity preparedness.

Compare the total potential demand vs. internal capabilities and propose the action plan.

Study the market and have a detailed report with sales strategy and investment proposal.

Bachelor or Higher of Technology/ Business Administration

At least 3 years of experience in packaging machine

Ethical, honest, careful, calm, able to lead, decisive;

Good communicate in English

Ngành nghề: Bán hàng / Kinh doanh

Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí MinhBình Dương