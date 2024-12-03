Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty CP Bất động sản Gamuda làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 85 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty CP Bất động sản Gamuda
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 7 - 85 Triệu
Mô tả Công việc
Welcome all visitors (customers / supplier) in a professional and courteous manner
Answering all incoming calls and refer to the appropriate department and person, taking messages as required / should staff concerned not available
Ensure prompt and efficient sending, receipt and distribution of letters; provide accurate calculation of monthly postal charges
Summary and order stationeries, medicine, grocery and follow up the inventories
Manage for arrangement of meeting room and the relevant equipment
Assist in general administrative work (such as search for quotation, make payment, translation, filing arrangement, etc)
Coordinate with Tea Lady for drinking, tea break of meeting or substituting during any absence
Maintain the reception and pantry area in the neat and tidy manner
To coordinate, support sales team to complete sales documentation, contract and other relevant sales documents
To be key person to receive reservation form, all documents that related to sales matters
To comply and adhere to all matters pertaining to Quality, Safety, Health, Environment related to the job scope and work place as required by the company
Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time by the management
Welcome all visitors (customers / supplier) in a professional and courteous manner
Answering all incoming calls and refer to the appropriate department and person, taking messages as required / should staff concerned not available
Ensure prompt and efficient sending, receipt and distribution of letters; provide accurate calculation of monthly postal charges
Summary and order stationeries, medicine, grocery and follow up the inventories
Manage for arrangement of meeting room and the relevant equipment
Assist in general administrative work (such as search for quotation, make payment, translation, filing arrangement, etc)
Coordinate with Tea Lady for drinking, tea break of meeting or substituting during any absence
Maintain the reception and pantry area in the neat and tidy manner
To coordinate, support sales team to complete sales documentation, contract and other relevant sales documents
To be key person to receive reservation form, all documents that related to sales matters
To comply and adhere to all matters pertaining to Quality, Safety, Health, Environment related to the job scope and work place as required by the company
Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time by the management
Với Mức Lương 7 - 85 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
College Degree in Foreign languages or Administration
Relevant experience is an advantage
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills both Vietnamese and English; Proficient in MS Office; Filing Skill
Positive service attitude; Pleasant personality and initiative
Tại Công ty CP Bất động sản Gamuda Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Chế độ bảo hiểm
Du Lịch
Phụ cấp
Du lịch nước ngoài
Đồng phục
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Công tác phí
Nghỉ phép năm
CLB thể thao
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Bất động sản Gamuda
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI