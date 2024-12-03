Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty CP Bất động sản Gamuda làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 85 Triệu

Mô tả Công việc

Welcome all visitors (customers / supplier) in a professional and courteous manner

Answering all incoming calls and refer to the appropriate department and person, taking messages as required / should staff concerned not available

Ensure prompt and efficient sending, receipt and distribution of letters; provide accurate calculation of monthly postal charges

Summary and order stationeries, medicine, grocery and follow up the inventories

Manage for arrangement of meeting room and the relevant equipment

Assist in general administrative work (such as search for quotation, make payment, translation, filing arrangement, etc)

Coordinate with Tea Lady for drinking, tea break of meeting or substituting during any absence

Maintain the reception and pantry area in the neat and tidy manner

To coordinate, support sales team to complete sales documentation, contract and other relevant sales documents

To be key person to receive reservation form, all documents that related to sales matters

To comply and adhere to all matters pertaining to Quality, Safety, Health, Environment related to the job scope and work place as required by the company

Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time by the management

