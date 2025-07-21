Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công Ty TNHH Greentech Headgear làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu

• Follow up raw material delivery status and production progress at the factories.

• Follow up sample from first state to production sample.

• Control pattern / cutting / sewing / QC and solve the problem when the sample has issue.

• Responsible for merchandising activities, assisting with purchase order execution, following up with buyers and suppliers, monitoring and attending shipment requirement.

• Very good WIP monitoring capabilities, good sense to find problems, solve the problems and know when to report.

• Very strong knowledge of project management. Know how to break down the target into detail and able to follow up with relevant teams.

• Strong system operation backgrounds.

• Solving problem with suppliers, such as complain from customers, technical problem.

• Other tasks as assigned

• Working hour: 7h30 ~ 16h30 Monday to Saturday

• Working location: Street No 3, Nhon Trach-II Industrial Park, Phu Hoi, Nhon Trach, Dong Nai.