Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công Ty TNHH Greentech Headgear làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Greentech Headgear
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/08/2025
Công Ty TNHH Greentech Headgear

Trợ lý giám đốc

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ lý giám đốc Tại Công Ty TNHH Greentech Headgear

Mức lương
30 - 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Street No 3, Nhon Trach

- II Industrial Park, Phu Hoi, Nhon Trach, Dong Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ lý giám đốc Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu

• Follow up raw material delivery status and production progress at the factories.
• Follow up sample from first state to production sample.
• Control pattern / cutting / sewing / QC and solve the problem when the sample has issue.
• Responsible for merchandising activities, assisting with purchase order execution, following up with buyers and suppliers, monitoring and attending shipment requirement.
• Very good WIP monitoring capabilities, good sense to find problems, solve the problems and know when to report.
• Very strong knowledge of project management. Know how to break down the target into detail and able to follow up with relevant teams.
• Strong system operation backgrounds.
• Solving problem with suppliers, such as complain from customers, technical problem.
• Other tasks as assigned
• Working hour: 7h30 ~ 16h30 Monday to Saturday
• Working location: Street No 3, Nhon Trach-II Industrial Park, Phu Hoi, Nhon Trach, Dong Nai.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Greentech Headgear

Công Ty TNHH Greentech Headgear

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Đường D02, KCN Châu Đức, xã Nghĩa Thành,, huyện Châu Đức, Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu

