Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công Ty TNHH Greentech Headgear làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ lý giám đốc Tại Công Ty TNHH Greentech Headgear
- Đồng Nai: Street No 3, Nhon Trach
- II Industrial Park, Phu Hoi, Nhon Trach, Dong Nai
Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ lý giám đốc Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu
• Follow up raw material delivery status and production progress at the factories.
• Follow up sample from first state to production sample.
• Control pattern / cutting / sewing / QC and solve the problem when the sample has issue.
• Responsible for merchandising activities, assisting with purchase order execution, following up with buyers and suppliers, monitoring and attending shipment requirement.
• Very good WIP monitoring capabilities, good sense to find problems, solve the problems and know when to report.
• Very strong knowledge of project management. Know how to break down the target into detail and able to follow up with relevant teams.
• Strong system operation backgrounds.
• Solving problem with suppliers, such as complain from customers, technical problem.
• Other tasks as assigned
• Working hour: 7h30 ~ 16h30 Monday to Saturday
• Working location: Street No 3, Nhon Trach-II Industrial Park, Phu Hoi, Nhon Trach, Dong Nai.
Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Greentech Headgear Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Greentech Headgear
