Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH NATCO (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Bình Dương: - Số 30, Đại Lộ Độc Lâp, KCN VSIP1, Thuận An, Bình Dương, Thị xã Thuận An

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Create new leads, close the sales, achieve the monthly & annual revenue.

Maintain correspondence with customers via emails & direct meetings.

Make quotation, work with team to proceed samples upon customer’s request, follow up orders till completion

Collaborate with other teams to solve problems with issues if any,

Make weekly, monthly, quarterly report to Sale Manager

Have a clear strategy and business plan to achieve the monthly, quarterly and annual sales target.

Analyze the market to have market info to report to Sale Manager. Establish sales objectives by forecasting and developing annual sales

Frequent travel to visit customers with company support vehicles.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from College or University, major in Marketing, Business Administration or English major;

Minimum 1-2 years-experience in sales position (Knowledge of Label & Packaging is an advantage)

Communication skills, good solving skills, intelligent and inter-personal skill;

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English

Ability to work independently and able to work under high-pressure.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NATCO (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary and benefit are competitive. Review salary on annual basis and upon outstanding performance.

Bonus on monthly basis and based on your own sales performance.

Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits included.

Dynamic and sociable working environment.

Company trip once a year + team party & activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NATCO (VIỆT NAM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin