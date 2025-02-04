Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH NATCO (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH NATCO (VIỆT NAM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NATCO (VIỆT NAM)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương:

- Số 30, Đại Lộ Độc Lâp, KCN VSIP1, Thuận An, Bình Dương, Thị xã Thuận An

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Create new leads, close the sales, achieve the monthly & annual revenue.
Maintain correspondence with customers via emails & direct meetings.
Make quotation, work with team to proceed samples upon customer’s request, follow up orders till completion
Collaborate with other teams to solve problems with issues if any,
Make weekly, monthly, quarterly report to Sale Manager
Have a clear strategy and business plan to achieve the monthly, quarterly and annual sales target.
Analyze the market to have market info to report to Sale Manager. Establish sales objectives by forecasting and developing annual sales
Frequent travel to visit customers with company support vehicles.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from College or University, major in Marketing, Business Administration or English major;
Minimum 1-2 years-experience in sales position (Knowledge of Label & Packaging is an advantage)
Communication skills, good solving skills, intelligent and inter-personal skill;
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Ability to work independently and able to work under high-pressure.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NATCO (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary and benefit are competitive. Review salary on annual basis and upon outstanding performance.
Bonus on monthly basis and based on your own sales performance.
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits included.
Dynamic and sociable working environment.
Company trip once a year + team party & activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NATCO (VIỆT NAM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 30, Đại Lộ Độc Lập, VSIP1, Thuận An, Bình Dương

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

