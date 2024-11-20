Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Sailing Club Signature Resort Phu Quoc làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Kiên Giang: - Huyện Phú Quốc - Kiên Giang, Huyện Phú Quốc

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

· Coordinate with Marketing team to create and manage all F&B in-house collaterals, including banners on screens, and similar platforms adhering to the group standards

· Communicate and interact on daily basis with guests and promote on-site all restaurants, in-villa, services, and through targeted F&B initiatives.

· Manage, update, and coordinate the yearly F&B plan, Executive activities and strategies to promote all F&B offerings

· Coordinates all requirements for F&B menus, including menu editing, translation, printing, and similar.

· Guest contact point of any matter pertaining to F&B. Communicate directly with group leaders/bookers. Be a connection between our guests and the operations team, and drive the team in managing guest experience on-site

· Use guest feedback to suggest new trends and preferences to the culinary and food and beverage team. Stay up-to-date with industry trends and competitor activities to identify opportunities for differentiation and growth.

· Analyze guest feedback and sales data to identify opportunities for improvement and growth.

· Liaise with all other outlets (including F&8 Admin, accounting, purchasing, front office, etc.) for and on behalf of the supervisor. When and if necessary, handles all reservations for outlets and acts as central reservation desk. This includes also group reservations.

· Well organize and manage paperwork process for KOLs hosting, photo/video shooting preparation & photo/video shooting model consent forms, etc. (if the project is for F&B).

· Consolidate, analyze F&B weekly & monthly report and put into actions promptly to make sure target reached

· Perform any other duties that may be assigned by the management from time to time.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- 1+ years of sales experience.

- Excellent customer service and sales skills.

- Strong verbal and written communicator.

- Excellent phone and presentation skills.

- Proficiency in Microsoft Office, CRM, and sales software programs.

- Good negotiation and problem-solving skills.

Tại Sailing Club Signature Resort Phu Quoc Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Housing and transportation allowances for those holding a household registration in Phu Quoc;

- Provided with 3-star standard rooms;

- Fitness room for sailors

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sailing Club Signature Resort Phu Quoc

