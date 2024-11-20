Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Sailing Club Signature Resort Phu Quoc làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Sailing Club Signature Resort Phu Quoc làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Sailing Club Signature Resort Phu Quoc
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/12/2024
Sailing Club Signature Resort Phu Quoc

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Sailing Club Signature Resort Phu Quoc

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Kiên Giang:

- Huyện Phú Quốc

- Kiên Giang, Huyện Phú Quốc

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

· Coordinate with Marketing team to create and manage all F&B in-house collaterals, including banners on screens, and similar platforms adhering to the group standards
· Communicate and interact on daily basis with guests and promote on-site all restaurants, in-villa, services, and through targeted F&B initiatives.
· Manage, update, and coordinate the yearly F&B plan, Executive activities and strategies to promote all F&B offerings
· Coordinates all requirements for F&B menus, including menu editing, translation, printing, and similar.
· Guest contact point of any matter pertaining to F&B. Communicate directly with group leaders/bookers. Be a connection between our guests and the operations team, and drive the team in managing guest experience on-site
· Use guest feedback to suggest new trends and preferences to the culinary and food and beverage team. Stay up-to-date with industry trends and competitor activities to identify opportunities for differentiation and growth.
· Analyze guest feedback and sales data to identify opportunities for improvement and growth.
· Liaise with all other outlets (including F&8 Admin, accounting, purchasing, front office, etc.) for and on behalf of the supervisor. When and if necessary, handles all reservations for outlets and acts as central reservation desk. This includes also group reservations.
· Well organize and manage paperwork process for KOLs hosting, photo/video shooting preparation & photo/video shooting model consent forms, etc. (if the project is for F&B).
· Consolidate, analyze F&B weekly & monthly report and put into actions promptly to make sure target reached
· Perform any other duties that may be assigned by the management from time to time.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- 1+ years of sales experience.
- Excellent customer service and sales skills.
- Strong verbal and written communicator.
- Excellent phone and presentation skills.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office, CRM, and sales software programs.
- Good negotiation and problem-solving skills.

Tại Sailing Club Signature Resort Phu Quoc Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Housing and transportation allowances for those holding a household registration in Phu Quoc;
- Provided with 3-star standard rooms;
- Fitness room for sailors

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sailing Club Signature Resort Phu Quoc

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Sailing Club Signature Resort Phu Quoc

Sailing Club Signature Resort Phu Quoc

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Huyện Phú Quốc - Kiên Giang

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-kien-giang-job262120
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BỆNH VIỆN MẶT TRỜI - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Y HỌC VIỆT NAM - NHẬT BẢN
Tuyển Nhân viên kho BỆNH VIỆN MẶT TRỜI - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Y HỌC VIỆT NAM - NHẬT BẢN làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BỆNH VIỆN MẶT TRỜI - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Y HỌC VIỆT NAM - NHẬT BẢN
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Kiên Giang Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HÀNG KHÔNG MẶT TRỜI PHÚ QUỐC
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH HÀNG KHÔNG MẶT TRỜI PHÚ QUỐC làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH HÀNG KHÔNG MẶT TRỜI PHÚ QUỐC
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Kiên Giang Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Tuyển Giáo viên Toán Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Hạn nộp: 19/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hải Dương Yên Bái Hưng Yên Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Hải Phòng Bạc Liêu Bắc Kạn Bến Tre Cà Mau Bình Định Bình Phước Cao Bằng Bình Thuận Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Điện Biên Hà Tĩnh Hòa Bình Lạng Sơn Lào Cai Kiên Giang Đắk Lắk Hà Giang Gia Lai Hậu Giang Hà Nam Kon Tum Khánh Hòa Lai Châu Lâm Đồng Nam Định Ninh Thuận Long An Ninh Bình Nghệ An Phú Thọ Phú Yên Sơn La Tây Ninh Thái Bình Thái Nguyên Sóc Trăng Thanh Hóa Thừa Thiên Huế Quảng Bình Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Trà Vinh Quảng Trị Quảng Nam Tiền Giang Quảng Ninh Quảng Ngãi Vĩnh Phúc Còn 243 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hưng Yên Hải Dương Hải Phòng Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Bình Định Bắc Kạn Bạc Liêu Bình Thuận Bến Tre Cần Thơ Bình Phước Cà Mau Cao Bằng Điện Biên Đắk Lắk Gia Lai Hà Nam Hà Giang Đồng Tháp Hà Tĩnh Kiên Giang Hòa Bình Lai Châu Hậu Giang Khánh Hòa Lạng Sơn Kon Tum Lâm Đồng Lào Cai Nghệ An Long An Ninh Thuận Nam Định Ninh Bình Phú Thọ Quảng Ngãi Quảng Bình Phú Yên Quảng Ninh Sơn La Quảng Nam Quảng Trị Thái Bình Sóc Trăng Tây Ninh Thanh Hóa Trà Vinh Thái Nguyên Thừa Thiên Huế Tiền Giang Yên Bái Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Vĩnh Phúc Còn 232 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH HUY GIANG làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH HUY GIANG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Tập Đoàn Y Tế AMV GROUP làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu Tập Đoàn Y Tế AMV GROUP
7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IPP VIETNAM làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập 6 - 7 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IPP VIETNAM
6 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI-DỊCH VỤ ĐIỆN MẠNH PHƯƠNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI-DỊCH VỤ ĐIỆN MẠNH PHƯƠNG
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGỌC TRAI LONG BEACH làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGỌC TRAI LONG BEACH
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty CP Tập đoàn Thiên Long làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty CP Tập đoàn Thiên Long
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Sailing Club Signature Resort Phu Quoc làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sailing Club Signature Resort Phu Quoc
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Đồng Tháp thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Chen Sea Resort And Spa Phu Quoc làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận Chen Sea Resort And Spa Phu Quoc
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty CP giống cây trồng miền Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Sóc Trăng thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu Công ty CP giống cây trồng miền Nam Pro Company
9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Bách Huy làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập 45 - 50 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Bách Huy
45 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Tổng công ty Bảo Việt Nhân Thọ làm việc tại Bình Thuận thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Tổng công ty Bảo Việt Nhân Thọ
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Corona Resort & Casino Phu Quoc, Vietnam làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận Corona Resort & Casino Phu Quoc, Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Đồng Tâm làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Đồng Tâm
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRIUMPH INTERNATIONAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRIUMPH INTERNATIONAL VIỆT NAM
6 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SƠN ASIAN DRAGON VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bạc Liêu thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SƠN ASIAN DRAGON VIỆT NAM
7 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Bách Huy làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Bách Huy
6 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 9 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
6 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Thực phẩm Ân Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 9 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thực phẩm Ân Nam
6 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ Phần Chăn Nuôi C.P. Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Chăn Nuôi C.P. Việt Nam Pro Company
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Du Lịch, Dịch Vụ Và Thương Mại Núi San Hô làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Du Lịch, Dịch Vụ Và Thương Mại Núi San Hô
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Du Lịch JOHNSTOURS Phú Quốc làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Du Lịch JOHNSTOURS Phú Quốc
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SINH HỌC SÀI GÒN XANH làm việc tại Cà Mau thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SINH HỌC SÀI GÒN XANH
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Siêu Tưởng Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Siêu Tưởng Việt Nam
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh OnBird Tour Phú Quốc làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu OnBird Tour Phú Quốc
10 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Biorich làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập 10 - 10 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Biorich
10 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Tổng công ty Bảo Việt Nhân Thọ làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu Tổng công ty Bảo Việt Nhân Thọ
10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Dược Phẩm Và Thiết Bị Y Tế Việt - Sin làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Dược Phẩm Và Thiết Bị Y Tế Việt - Sin
10 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm