Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm OpenCommerce Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu

OpenCommerce Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/11/2024
OpenCommerce Group

Kinh doanh phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh phần mềm Tại OpenCommerce Group

Mức lương
Đến 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 130 Trung Phụng, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 30 Triệu

Leanflag is an innovative work management and productivity platform designed to revolutionize the way teams collaborate and manage projects. Currently in its very early stages, Leanflag aims to offer intuitive and powerful solutions for organizing tasks, tracking progress, and enhancing team productivity. Join us from the ground up and transform the future of work management!
About the job
We are looking for a dynamic and experienced Sales Manager to join our team and drive growth in Vietnam. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in Sales and Business Development, with a robust network in the local market. Experience in SaaS products and managing a large portfolio of clients is highly preferred. If you are eager to learn, have a startup spirit, and are passionate about driving results, we want to hear from you!
Key Responsibilities
Develop and implement effective sales strategies to drive revenue growth and market expansion in Vietnam.
Build, Lead and Manage the sales team, setting clear objectives and guiding them to achieve targets.
Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients, partners, and stakeholders in the local market.
Identify and pursue new business opportunities, including potential partnerships and collaborations.
Analyze market trends, customer needs, and competitor activities to refine sales strategies and maintain a competitive edge.
Work closely with the marketing and product teams to ensure alignment of strategies and effective go-to-market plans.
Manage and optimize a large portfolio of clients, ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction and retention.
Provide regular sales forecasts, reports, and performance analyses to the senior leadership team.
Foster a culture of continuous learning and development within the sales team.

Với Mức Lương Đến 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Key Qualifications:
Proven experience in Sales and Business Development, with a strong network in Vietnam.
Demonstrated success in managing a large portfolio of clients, preferably in the SaaS industry.
Strong understanding of the local market dynamics and customer needs.
Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, startup environment with a proactive and hands-on approach.
Strong analytical skills and data-driven decision-making abilities.
Eagerness to learn and adapt in a rapidly changing environment.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with SaaS products and technology solutions.
Previous experience in a leadership role within a startup or high-growth company.
Proven track record of achieving and exceeding sales targets.

Tại OpenCommerce Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

You'll find this place irresistible
Enjoy top-tier compensation, including:
Monthly NET take-home pay that leaves you smiling
13th-month salary
Performance bonuses that could boost your income up to 02 months' salary
24 remote working days per year
12 days of annual paid leave
Flexible working time, from Monday to Friday; weekends are yours
Company trips and team bonding activities
Elevate your creativity and productivity in our modern workspace
Especially:
Shine like a rock star in our fast-growing global B2B SaaS squad
Blaze a trail to success with our super-fast career track
Collaborate with the brightest and coolest minds from across the globe
Be yourself, knowing you're valued and groomed to be your absolute best.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại OpenCommerce Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

OpenCommerce Group

OpenCommerce Group

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 130 Trung Phụng, Q. Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

