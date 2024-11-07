Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 12 Triệu

Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 12 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/12/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE

Kinh doanh phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE

Mức lương
3 - 12 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

- Hà Nội

- Khánh Hoà ...và 4 địa điểm khác

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh phần mềm Với Mức Lương 3 - 12 Triệu

Implement business operations according to the management’s plan to achieve growth and revenue targets for the month.
Develop and propose promotional programs
Identify the school’s potential, customer targets and growth solutions
Regularly update competitors’ business products, propose business product improvements to the Board of Directors.

Với Mức Lương 3 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Male/Female, 22 years old or older
University graduate majoring in business administration or equivalent
At least 06 months of working experience in the business field at companies in Vietnam in the fields of e-commerce, IT, Services and retail. Or if you have no experience but just have a passion for software and technology business, we will provide additional training.
06 months
Or if you have no experience but just have a passion for software and technology business, we will provide additional training.
Good English communication skills – priority
Good planning skills, good business development; Good communication skills; Quick problem-solving and decision-making skills
Understanding of Digital Marketing
Passion for business and handling sales pressure
Have management and operational skills.
Laptop, motorbike for convenient travel to work

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Leave and holidays: Provide reasonable leave and holiday policies so that employees can rest, recharge and travel.
Salary and rewards: Provide competitive energy and attractive bonus policies to evaluate and motivate employees.
Support work: Software and services needed for employees to work effectively.
Career development: Provide training, learning and personal development opportunities so that employees can improve their skills and advance in their careers.
Comfortable working environment: Create a comfortable, creative working environment and supportive colleagues to bring satisfaction and work efficiency to employees.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 12B, Tòa nhà Cienco4, 180 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

