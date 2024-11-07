Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 12 Triệu

Mức lương 3 - 12 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh - Hà Nội - Khánh Hoà ...và 4 địa điểm khác

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh phần mềm Với Mức Lương 3 - 12 Triệu

Implement business operations according to the management’s plan to achieve growth and revenue targets for the month.

Develop and propose promotional programs

Identify the school’s potential, customer targets and growth solutions

Regularly update competitors’ business products, propose business product improvements to the Board of Directors.

Với Mức Lương 3 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Male/Female, 22 years old or older

University graduate majoring in business administration or equivalent

At least 06 months of working experience in the business field at companies in Vietnam in the fields of e-commerce, IT, Services and retail. Or if you have no experience but just have a passion for software and technology business, we will provide additional training.

06 months

Or if you have no experience but just have a passion for software and technology business, we will provide additional training.

Good English communication skills – priority

Good planning skills, good business development; Good communication skills; Quick problem-solving and decision-making skills

Understanding of Digital Marketing

Passion for business and handling sales pressure

Have management and operational skills.

Laptop, motorbike for convenient travel to work

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Leave and holidays: Provide reasonable leave and holiday policies so that employees can rest, recharge and travel.

Salary and rewards: Provide competitive energy and attractive bonus policies to evaluate and motivate employees.

Support work: Software and services needed for employees to work effectively.

Career development: Provide training, learning and personal development opportunities so that employees can improve their skills and advance in their careers.

Comfortable working environment: Create a comfortable, creative working environment and supportive colleagues to bring satisfaction and work efficiency to employees.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin