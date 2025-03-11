Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty cổ phần Techcom Blockchain làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 16 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty cổ phần Techcom Blockchain làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 16 Triệu

Công ty cổ phần Techcom Blockchain
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/04/2025
Công ty cổ phần Techcom Blockchain

Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công ty cổ phần Techcom Blockchain

Mức lương
13 - 16 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 105 Cô Giang,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 13 - 16 Triệu

Social Media Strategy: Develop and implement a social media strategy by identifying goals, target audiences, and effective approaches.
Create Creative Content: Generate engaging and unique content on various social media platforms to attract and maintain community interest.
Manage Ad Campaigns: Monitor and optimize paid advertising campaigns on social media platforms to ensure optimal performance.
Data Analysis: Utilize data analysis tools and methods to measure performance, identify improvement opportunities, and provide regular reporting.
Industry Trends Monitoring: Keep track of industry trends and changes in social media to ensure that X Platform remains at the forefront.

Với Mức Lương 13 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2 years experience with X Platform
Content planning for social
Creativity and the ability to generate engaging content.
Data analysis skills and proficiency with relevant tools.
Ability to work independently and in a team, with effective time management skills.

Tại Công ty cổ phần Techcom Blockchain Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: $700/month (based on experience, negotiable during interview) + lunch allowance
Paid social insurance premiums, project bonuses, monthly and quarterly bonuses for employees, other benefits, and holiday bonuses.
Working in a dynamic environment with many interesting projects, developing and applying the latest technologies.
Fast growing company with many opportunities for growth and advancement
Supported internal courses/training to improve professional skills.
Other benefits: periodic team building, annual travel, vacation...
Many activities: weekly football club, year-round football tournament, table tennis, .

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Techcom Blockchain

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty cổ phần Techcom Blockchain

Công ty cổ phần Techcom Blockchain

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Ngõ 82 Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

