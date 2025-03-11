Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty cổ phần Techcom Blockchain làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 16 Triệu

Mức lương 13 - 16 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 105 Cô Giang,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc

Social Media Strategy: Develop and implement a social media strategy by identifying goals, target audiences, and effective approaches.

Create Creative Content: Generate engaging and unique content on various social media platforms to attract and maintain community interest.

Manage Ad Campaigns: Monitor and optimize paid advertising campaigns on social media platforms to ensure optimal performance.

Data Analysis: Utilize data analysis tools and methods to measure performance, identify improvement opportunities, and provide regular reporting.

Industry Trends Monitoring: Keep track of industry trends and changes in social media to ensure that X Platform remains at the forefront.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

2 years experience with X Platform

Content planning for social

Creativity and the ability to generate engaging content.

Data analysis skills and proficiency with relevant tools.

Ability to work independently and in a team, with effective time management skills.

Tại Công ty cổ phần Techcom Blockchain Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: $700/month (based on experience, negotiable during interview) + lunch allowance

Paid social insurance premiums, project bonuses, monthly and quarterly bonuses for employees, other benefits, and holiday bonuses.

Working in a dynamic environment with many interesting projects, developing and applying the latest technologies.

Fast growing company with many opportunities for growth and advancement

Supported internal courses/training to improve professional skills.

Other benefits: periodic team building, annual travel, vacation...

Many activities: weekly football club, year-round football tournament, table tennis, .

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Techcom Blockchain

