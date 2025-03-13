Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN NHÀ THUỐC TSURUHA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 05 Quang Trung, P.11, Q.Gò Vấp, Tp.HCM, Quận Gò Vấp

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Design Creation:

o Develop high-quality video clips, posters, and POSM materials for both online and offline marketing campaigns.

o Ensure all designs align with the company’s brand identity and marketing objectives.

o Collaborate with the marketing team to conceptualize and execute creative campaigns.

2. Marketing Campaign Support:

o Produce visually engaging content for social media platforms, websites, email campaigns, and other digital channels.

o Design print and digital POSM materials such as banners, flyers, brochures, and in-store displays.

o Assist in the creation of promotional videos and advertisements for products or events.

3. Creative Direction & Conceptualization:

o Work closely with the marketing and sales teams to understand campaign objectives and target audiences.

o Generate innovative ideas and design concepts that stand out and capture the audience's attention.

o Continuously research design trends to ensure the company’s marketing materials are modern and on-brand.

4. Collaboration & Feedback:

o Work with cross-functional teams, including marketing, sales, and product teams, to ensure designs are on-point and support business objectives.

o Receive and incorporate feedback from stakeholders to refine designs and meet campaign goals.

5. Brand Consistency:

o Ensure that all marketing materials, including video clips, posters, and POSM, are consistent with the brand's visual identity and messaging.

o Maintain high standards of design quality and attention to detail across all projects.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor's degree in Graphic Design, Marketing, or a related field.

• Proven experience in graphic design, video production, and creating POSM materials (2-3 years preferred).

• Strong proficiency in design software such as Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, After Effects, etc.).

• Experience with video editing, motion graphics, and animation is a plus.

• A strong portfolio demonstrating expertise in video design, poster creation, and POSM design.

• Creative thinking with excellent attention to detail.

• Ability to work under tight deadlines and manage multiple projects simultaneously.

• Strong communication skills and the ability to work well within a team.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN NHÀ THUỐC TSURUHA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Competitive salary, attractive remuneration.

• Creative working environment, motivation, opportunities to contribute new ideas.

• Holidays: 02 days/week + 12 days of annual leave.

• Social insurance pays full salary and enjoys full benefits and Tet holidays in accordance with the provisions of the Labor Law.

• 13th month salary bonus + performance bonus.

• Attend the Year-End Party (YEP) on a grand scale.

• Trained throughout the working process to improve skills and expertise.

• Purchase in-house incentives and annual health check-ups.

• Clear promotion path to higher positions in the company and have the opportunity to apply for other positions in stores and offices when there is a recruitment announcement.

• And other attractive welfare policies.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN NHÀ THUỐC TSURUHA VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin