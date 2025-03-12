Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Tư vấn Innovature làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 14 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Tư vấn Innovature làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 14 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Tư vấn Innovature
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/04/2025
Công ty TNHH Tư vấn Innovature

Nhân viên Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH Tư vấn Innovature

Mức lương
Đến 14 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 9 Đoàn Văn Bơ, Quận 4, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 14 Triệu

Social Media Management:
Set up and manage social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube, etc.).
Develop and maintain a social media content plan and posting schedule.
Create, schedule, and publish posts, including status updates, videos, photos, and tweets.
Promote pages and grow account followers through strategic engagement.
Track performance metrics and generate social media analytics reports.
Respond to comments, messages, requests, and mentions while moderating interactions.
Upload and optimize YouTube videos with relevant tags.
Organize and maintain YouTube playlists for better content visibility.
Develop and execute social media promotional strategies.
Participate in groups by joining, creating, and engaging in discussions.
Manage social media tools (Hootsuite, Tweet Deck, etc.).
Monitor link performance using tracking tools (e.g., Bit.ly).
Ensure social media accounts are promoted across marketing materials, websites, blogs, and email signatures.
Email Marketing:
Oversee email marketing platforms (HubSpot, Zoho, etc.).
Maintain and update subscriber and lead lists.
Create and schedule promotional email campaigns.
Send follow-up emails to nurture leads and improve engagement.
Manage and update email autoresponders.
Design and distribute email newsletters.
Proofread and optimize email content for clarity and impact.
Monitor and respond to email inquiries.
Track and report on email marketing performance.

Với Mức Lương Đến 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications & Experience:
Bachelor‘s degree in marketing, Communications, Digital Media, or a related field (preferred but not mandatory).
2-3 years of experience in social media management and email marketing.
Familiarity with digital marketing trends, best practices, and audience engagement strategies.
Technical Skills:
Proficiency in social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok).
Experience with social media management tools (Hootsuite, Buffer, Tweet Deck, etc.).
Hands-on experience with email marketing software (HubSpot, Zoho, Mailchimp, etc.).
Basic knowledge of SEO, content marketing, and online advertising.
Familiarity with analytics tools (Google Analytics, Facebook Insights, etc.).
Understanding of link tracking tools (Bit.ly, UTM parameters).
Graphic design skills (Canva, Adobe Photoshop, or similar tools) are a plus.
Basic video editing skills (for YouTube and social media) are an advantage.
Soft Skills:
Strong written and verbal English communication skills.
Strong time management and organizational skills.
Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team.
Adaptability to fast-changing digital trends.

Tại Công ty TNHH Tư vấn Innovature Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

WHAT WE OFFER: Depending on your preference and in alignment with Vietnamese labor law, we will discuss and sign a proper contract with a suitable package tailored for you.
WHAT WE OFFER:
WORKING HOURS: This position requires direct client interaction within the US, with working hours aligned to US time zone from 6PM – 3AM (Mon – Fri).
WORKING HOURS:
You have the flexibility to perform tasks from anywhere. However, occasional presence at our office (9th Floor, Ree Tower, 9 Doan Van Bo, Ward 13, District 4, HCMC) may be required for direct discussions,but notfrequently

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Tư vấn Innovature

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Tư vấn Innovature

Công ty TNHH Tư vấn Innovature

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Ree Tower, 9 Doan Van Bo, District 4, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-marketing-thu-nhap-den-14-trieu-vnd-tai-ho-chi-minh-job334580
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 37 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 36 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 36 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DOOING COFFEE LAB
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng DOOING COFFEE LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
DOOING COFFEE LAB
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIRE FRONT VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ TNA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẤC MƠ BAY RẺ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 37 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PVA PRO
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI QUỐC TẾ MINH VÂN
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 36 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ANV GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO VÀ HỖ TRỢ GIÁO DỤC THÀNH ĐẠT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Di Truyền Số IDNA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Sàn giao dịch Bất động sản Delta (DELTA REALTY) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 7 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Sàn giao dịch Bất động sản Delta (DELTA REALTY)
6 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SAIGON VE WONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SAIGON VE WONG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TM - KTDV TÂM THỊNH PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TM - KTDV TÂM THỊNH PHÁT
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ BINGOMALL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ BINGOMALL
7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH IPIN GLOBAL SHOPPING TRADING TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH IPIN GLOBAL SHOPPING TRADING TECHNOLOGY
7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MON BÚC XIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MON BÚC XIA
7 - 8.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Sàn giao dịch Bất động sản Delta (DELTA REALTY) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 7 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Sàn giao dịch Bất động sản Delta (DELTA REALTY)
6 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ 315 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ 315
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI NAM ĐÔ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI NAM ĐÔ
12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANCARAT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANCARAT VIỆT NAM
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN TRIỀU AN PHARMACY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN TRIỀU AN PHARMACY
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP IN & BAO BÌ KHANG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP IN & BAO BÌ KHANG
12 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÒNG KHÁM CHUYÊN KHOA THẨM MỸ DR. ĐẮC QUANG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÒNG KHÁM CHUYÊN KHOA THẨM MỸ DR. ĐẮC QUANG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MODOBOM QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 7 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MODOBOM QUỐC TẾ
5 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH IMU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH IMU
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CYBERKING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CYBERKING VIỆT NAM
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI-DỊCH VỤ ĐIỆN MẠNH PHƯƠNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI-DỊCH VỤ ĐIỆN MẠNH PHƯƠNG Pro Company
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GROBER HOMES VŨNG TÀU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GROBER HOMES VŨNG TÀU
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing HỢP TÁC XÃ VẬN TẢI VŨ PHONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu HỢP TÁC XÃ VẬN TẢI VŨ PHONG
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN LIÊN HIỆP HỢP TÁC XÃ LIÊN MINH KINH TẾ MIỀN NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN LIÊN HIỆP HỢP TÁC XÃ LIÊN MINH KINH TẾ MIỀN NAM
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ PENSILIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ PENSILIA
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN SAZI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN SAZI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư - Dịch Vụ HumVentures làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư - Dịch Vụ HumVentures
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ VŨ HÙNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ VŨ HÙNG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ IEG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ IEG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ENVY EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ENVY EDUCATION
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty Cổ Phần V Lotus Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần V Lotus Holdings
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty Cổ Phần evergreen Đầu Tư làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần evergreen Đầu Tư
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG THƯƠNG MẠI MITCON làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG THƯƠNG MẠI MITCON
7 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm