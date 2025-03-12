Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Tư vấn Innovature làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 14 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 14 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 9 Đoàn Văn Bơ, Quận 4, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 14 Triệu

Social Media Management:

Set up and manage social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube, etc.).

Develop and maintain a social media content plan and posting schedule.

Create, schedule, and publish posts, including status updates, videos, photos, and tweets.

Promote pages and grow account followers through strategic engagement.

Track performance metrics and generate social media analytics reports.

Respond to comments, messages, requests, and mentions while moderating interactions.

Upload and optimize YouTube videos with relevant tags.

Organize and maintain YouTube playlists for better content visibility.

Develop and execute social media promotional strategies.

Participate in groups by joining, creating, and engaging in discussions.

Manage social media tools (Hootsuite, Tweet Deck, etc.).

Monitor link performance using tracking tools (e.g., Bit.ly).

Ensure social media accounts are promoted across marketing materials, websites, blogs, and email signatures.

Email Marketing:

Oversee email marketing platforms (HubSpot, Zoho, etc.).

Maintain and update subscriber and lead lists.

Create and schedule promotional email campaigns.

Send follow-up emails to nurture leads and improve engagement.

Manage and update email autoresponders.

Design and distribute email newsletters.

Proofread and optimize email content for clarity and impact.

Monitor and respond to email inquiries.

Track and report on email marketing performance.

Với Mức Lương Đến 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications & Experience:

Bachelor‘s degree in marketing, Communications, Digital Media, or a related field (preferred but not mandatory).

2-3 years of experience in social media management and email marketing.

Familiarity with digital marketing trends, best practices, and audience engagement strategies.

Technical Skills:

Proficiency in social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok).

Experience with social media management tools (Hootsuite, Buffer, Tweet Deck, etc.).

Hands-on experience with email marketing software (HubSpot, Zoho, Mailchimp, etc.).

Basic knowledge of SEO, content marketing, and online advertising.

Familiarity with analytics tools (Google Analytics, Facebook Insights, etc.).

Understanding of link tracking tools (Bit.ly, UTM parameters).

Graphic design skills (Canva, Adobe Photoshop, or similar tools) are a plus.

Basic video editing skills (for YouTube and social media) are an advantage.

Soft Skills:

Strong written and verbal English communication skills.

Strong time management and organizational skills.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team.

Adaptability to fast-changing digital trends.

Tại Công ty TNHH Tư vấn Innovature Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

WHAT WE OFFER: Depending on your preference and in alignment with Vietnamese labor law, we will discuss and sign a proper contract with a suitable package tailored for you.

WHAT WE OFFER:

WORKING HOURS: This position requires direct client interaction within the US, with working hours aligned to US time zone from 6PM – 3AM (Mon – Fri).

WORKING HOURS:

You have the flexibility to perform tasks from anywhere. However, occasional presence at our office (9th Floor, Ree Tower, 9 Doan Van Bo, Ward 13, District 4, HCMC) may be required for direct discussions,but notfrequently

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Tư vấn Innovature

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin