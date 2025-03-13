Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing EMCT COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại EMCT COMPANY LIMITED
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Tầng 3, VinaHome Building, Số 39 Lê Thạch, Phường 13,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 11 - 20 Triệu
Role and Responsibilities
Develop and implement multi-channel marketing campaigns (digital, social media, email, offline) to increase brand awareness and attract potential customers. Especially with Google Ads, Facebook Ads, SEO, etc.
Conduct market research, analyze competitors, and identify industry trends to propose effective marketing strategies.
Manage and optimize the company's communication channels (website, Fanpage, LinkedIn, etc.).
Coordinate with the design department to create compelling marketing materials (banners, infographics, videos, etc.).
Monitor and analyze the effectiveness of marketing campaigns, report results, and make necessary adjustments.
Manage the allocated marketing budget and ensure efficient spending.
Organize marketing events (conferences, webinars, exhibitions, etc.).
Build and maintain relationships with media partners.
Perform other tasks as required by the manager.
Với Mức Lương 11 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience: Minimum 2 years of experience in the marketing field.
Solid understanding of online and offline marketing channels.
Strong content marketing writing skills.
Data analysis and reporting skills.
Excellent communication and presentation skills.
Ability to work independently and in a team.
Proactive, creative, and highly responsible.
English proficiency: equivalent to IELTS 6.0.
Preferred:Experience in technology, AI, or B2B marketing.
Tại EMCT COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Comprehensive Benefits: social insurance, a 13th-month bonus,12 days of annual leave, andVietnamese public holidays.
Chance to be a Key Person
International Work Environment
Work on groundbreaking products with real-world impact and global potential. As a member of EMCT, you'll have the chance to grow professionally and level up your career.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại EMCT COMPANY LIMITED
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
