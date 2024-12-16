Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Dragonfly Select Brands Vietnam làm việc tại Điện Biên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Dragonfly Select Brands Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/01/2025
Công Ty TNHH Dragonfly Select Brands Vietnam

Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Dragonfly Select Brands Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Điện Biên:

- 222 Điện Biên Phủ, Thành phố Điện Biên Phủ

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Website Management:
-Manage and maintain the brand website, ensuring a seamless user experience, optimal performance, and regular updates.
- Oversee eCommerce platforms such as Shopify and Haravan, ensuring efficient operation and troubleshooting technical issues.
- Coordinate with web developers and designers to implement website enhancements and improvements.
Traffic Generation:
-Develop and execute digital marketing campaigns (SEO, SEM, email marketing, and paid media) to increase website traffic.
- Optimize content and metadata to improve search engine rankings.
- Collaborate with influencers, affiliates, and partners to drive referral traffic.
Sales Optimization:
- Monitor and analyze website performance metrics (traffic, conversion rates, bounce rates, etc.) to identify opportunities for improvement.
- Develop and implement strategies to improve the conversion funnel and boost sales.
- Execute A/B testing to enhance user experience and maximize sales.
- Collaborate with the product and creative teams to ensure product listings and marketing campaigns align with customer expectations.
Data Analysis:
- Use tools like Google Analytics, Facebook Ads Manager, and Shopify Analytics to track and report on key performance metrics.
- Provide actionable insights to optimize marketing efforts and website performance.
Budget Management:
- Plan and allocate budgets effectively across various digital marketing channels to achieve the best ROI.
- Continuously monitor spend and adjust campaigns to ensure efficiency.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

-At least 2 years of experience is required for this position.
- Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field.
- Proven experience managing eCommerce platforms like Shopify and Haravan.
- Strong understanding of digital marketing channels and tools, including SEO, SEM, paid ads, and email marketing.
- Proficiency in analytics tools such as Google Analytics, Facebook Ads Manager, and similar platforms.
- Experience with website management, including CMS platforms
- Strong analytical skills and a data-driven approach to decision-making.
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
- Ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Experience with affiliate marketing or influencer collaboration.
- Familiarity with UX/UI best practices for eCommerce.
- Knowledge of automation tools for marketing workflows.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Dragonfly Select Brands Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Opportunity to work with a passionate and innovative team.
- Competitive salary and performance-based incentives.
- Access to professional development opportunities.
- Be part of a growing brand with a mission to make an impact.
- Competitive salary based on experience, plus performance-based incentives and a comprehensive benefits package.
- Buy products distributed by Company at preferential prices for staffs.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Dragonfly Select Brands Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Dragonfly Select Brands Vietnam

Công Ty TNHH Dragonfly Select Brands Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 222. Điện Biên Phủ. Phường 7. Quận 3. Hồ Chí Minh.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

