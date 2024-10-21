Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Phó giám đốc

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 19 Lê Thanh Nghị, Hai Bà Trưng ...và 2 địa điểm khác

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Your Opportunity

We are seeking a highly qualified candidate for Deputy Sales Director

In this role, you will :

Manage Sales plan for a combination of B2B & B2C in Call Center ( Ecommerce) Mastering the sales technique especially Telesales Work with Marketing and Production to understand features and products Training and leading, giving fire to the members of the group Design different sales running programs (workshop, digital marketing, physical store visit, market sales, ...) to achieve KPI of the month / Quarter / Year. Build & Lead sales teams to reach sales targets. Develop customer experience strategy to improve and promote products.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2+ Years of Experience in a Sales Manager position in the e-commerce industry Fast learning and problem solving skills for early stage start-up. Understanding how and the organizational model of call center system, telesales Ability to listen to understand English or Chinese, good communication. Passion for business, experience or knowledge of e-commerce is an advantage. Work under pressure.

Tại Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Gross salary: Nego Professional, creative and innovative working environment. 13th, 14th month bonus Annual trip, Yearly health checking, Social insurance full gross salary.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN

