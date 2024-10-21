Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/11/2024
Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN

Kinh doanh/Bán hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Tại Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Phó giám đốc
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 19 Lê Thanh Nghị, Hai Bà Trưng ...và 2 địa điểm khác

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Your Opportunity
We are seeking a highly qualified candidate for Deputy Sales Director
In this role, you will :
Manage Sales plan for a combination of B2B & B2C in Call Center ( Ecommerce) Mastering the sales technique especially Telesales Work with Marketing and Production to understand features and products Training and leading, giving fire to the members of the group Design different sales running programs (workshop, digital marketing, physical store visit, market sales, ...) to achieve KPI of the month / Quarter / Year. Build & Lead sales teams to reach sales targets. Develop customer experience strategy to improve and promote products.
Manage Sales plan for a combination of B2B & B2C in Call Center ( Ecommerce)
Mastering the sales technique especially Telesales
Work with Marketing and Production to understand features and products
Training and leading, giving fire to the members of the group
Design different sales running programs (workshop, digital marketing, physical store visit, market sales, ...) to achieve KPI of the month / Quarter / Year.
Build & Lead sales teams to reach sales targets.
Develop customer experience strategy to improve and promote products.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2+ Years of Experience in a Sales Manager position in the e-commerce industry Fast learning and problem solving skills for early stage start-up. Understanding how and the organizational model of call center system, telesales Ability to listen to understand English or Chinese, good communication. Passion for business, experience or knowledge of e-commerce is an advantage. Work under pressure.
2+ Years of Experience in a Sales Manager position in the e-commerce industry
Fast learning and problem solving skills for early stage start-up.
Understanding how and the organizational model of call center system, telesales
Ability to listen to understand English or Chinese, good communication.
Passion for business, experience or knowledge of e-commerce is an advantage.
Work under pressure.

Tại Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Gross salary: Nego Professional, creative and innovative working environment. 13th, 14th month bonus Annual trip, Yearly health checking, Social insurance full gross salary.
Gross salary: Nego
Professional, creative and innovative working environment.
13th, 14th month bonus
Annual trip, Yearly health checking, Social insurance full gross salary.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN

Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 60A Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

