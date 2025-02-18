Tuyển Producer (Sản xuất phim) CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VIPROPERTY - CHI NHÁNH QUẬN 7 TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - HR1SH15, Tòa HR1 - Eco Green Saigon, 107 Nguyễn Văn Linh, Phường Tân Thuận Tây, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận 7 - Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Producer (Sản xuất phim) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Content Creation

Develop creative and attractive content about apartments to engage potential tenants and buyers.

Create well-written articles and posts for the company’s social media platforms and website.

Generate ideas for multimedia content, including short and captivating videos about apartments, and post them on relevant channels.

Creative Styling

Utilize aesthetic and creative skills to showcase apartments in an organized, harmonious style tailored to various themes and ideas.

Collaborate on styling, decorating, and arranging spaces to appeal to diverse target audiences.

Campaign Collaboration

Work closely with the Marketing team to implement impactful content strategies that align with campaigns.

Support content needs for promotions, events, and marketing initiatives.

Performance Tracking

Monitor and evaluate content performance using key performance indicators (KPIs).

Provide insights and recommendations to optimize future content strategies.

Additional Responsibilities

Assist with tasks assigned by the Marketing Manager to support the team’s objectives.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1-2 years of experience in content creation, social media management, or a similar role.

Proven ability to produce multimedia content, including writing, photography, and video creation

Strong writing skills with the ability to create engaging, audience-focused content.

Proficiency in content creation tools (e.g., Canva, Capcut, or similar software).

Experience in crisis management and communication, with a strong understanding of best practices in these areas.

Knowledge of social media algorithms and trends across platforms (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, etc.).

Analytical skills to track content performance and suggest improvements.

Strong analytical skills, with the ability to interpret data and make data-driven decisions quickly.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VIPROPERTY - CHI NHÁNH QUẬN 7 TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary & Bonus

Gift on Birthday and other occasions like Mid-Autumn, New Year,…

Teambuilding, Company Trip & other engagement activities through the years

Lunch & Parking Allowance

Training and development policies to enhance skills and capabilities

