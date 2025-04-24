Tuyển Product Marketing La Veranda Resort Phu Quoc - A Member Of Mgallery Collection - Kien Giang làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại La Veranda Resort Phu Quoc - A Member Of Mgallery Collection - Kien Giang
- Kiên Giang: Tran Hung Dao Street, Ward 7, Duong Dong Town, Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Mô tả công việc
1. Recruitment and Training: Planning and recruiting personnel, ensuring staff are trained to meet high standards and work efficiently.
2. Advising Leadership: Working closely with the Board of Directors to establish standards, regulations, and procedures for employees in the department.
3. Culinary Business Planning: Organizing and ensuring the completion of culinary activities and business objectives within the hotel.
4. Collaboration with Sales: Working with the sales department to plan and implement promotional strategies and track their effectiveness.
5. Coordination with Kitchen: Ensuring smooth operations between the restaurant and kitchen to meet customer needs for events and service.
6. Leadership and Staff Development: Leading and developing the restaurant team to deliver excellent service in line with the hotel’s standards.
7. Service Quality Assurance: Ensuring high standards of service at all stages, from food preparation to event execution, to guarantee customer satisfaction.
8. Financial Control: Managing budgets, controlling costs, analyzing sales, and ensuring profitability within the department.
9. Regulatory Knowledge: Understanding food and beverage industry standards, laws, and licensing requirements.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại La Veranda Resort Phu Quoc - A Member Of Mgallery Collection - Kien Giang Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại La Veranda Resort Phu Quoc - A Member Of Mgallery Collection - Kien Giang
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI