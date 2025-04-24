Tuyển Product Marketing La Veranda Resort Phu Quoc - A Member Of Mgallery Collection - Kien Giang làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mô tả công việc

1. Recruitment and Training: Planning and recruiting personnel, ensuring staff are trained to meet high standards and work efficiently.

2. Advising Leadership: Working closely with the Board of Directors to establish standards, regulations, and procedures for employees in the department.

3. Culinary Business Planning: Organizing and ensuring the completion of culinary activities and business objectives within the hotel.

4. Collaboration with Sales: Working with the sales department to plan and implement promotional strategies and track their effectiveness.

5. Coordination with Kitchen: Ensuring smooth operations between the restaurant and kitchen to meet customer needs for events and service.

6. Leadership and Staff Development: Leading and developing the restaurant team to deliver excellent service in line with the hotel’s standards.

7. Service Quality Assurance: Ensuring high standards of service at all stages, from food preparation to event execution, to guarantee customer satisfaction.

8. Financial Control: Managing budgets, controlling costs, analyzing sales, and ensuring profitability within the department.

9. Regulatory Knowledge: Understanding food and beverage industry standards, laws, and licensing requirements.