Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Owner/Product Manager Tại Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC
- Hồ Chí Minh: The METT
- Grade A Office Building, Tran Bach Dang, Thu Thiem, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Owner/Product Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Prioritize those who apply directly through: https://smrtr.io/pgyRz
Perform design calculations, including tolerance analysis and functional proof. Utilize design tools and methodologies such as FMEA, DRBFM, DMFA, etc.
Develop design solutions of electrical connectors for automotive and motorbike applications.
Conduct tests and prepare sample/testing setups.
Perform technical assessments, problem-solving, customer approval, tool releases.
Create calculation tool for evaluating mold dimensions/geometry.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Have career objective related to applied position.
Have coursework/ assignment/ mini project related to applied position.
Ability to read and write English for daily work.
Have good learning attitude.
Tại Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
