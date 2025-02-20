Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/03/2025
Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC

Product Owner/Product Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Owner/Product Manager Tại Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: The METT

- Grade A Office Building, Tran Bach Dang, Thu Thiem, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Owner/Product Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Prioritize those who apply directly through: https://smrtr.io/pgyRz
Perform design calculations, including tolerance analysis and functional proof. Utilize design tools and methodologies such as FMEA, DRBFM, DMFA, etc.
Develop design solutions of electrical connectors for automotive and motorbike applications.
Conduct tests and prepare sample/testing setups.
Perform technical assessments, problem-solving, customer approval, tool releases.
Create calculation tool for evaluating mold dimensions/geometry.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Third-year or final-year students majoring in Mechanical Engineering (Mechanical, Automotive, Aeronautical, Mechanics Engineering or Industrial Management), commit to a full-time 6-month internship.
Have career objective related to applied position.
Have coursework/ assignment/ mini project related to applied position.
Ability to read and write English for daily work.
Have good learning attitude.

Tại Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC

Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Street No.8, Long Thanh Industrial Zone, Long Thanh District, Dong Nai Province

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

