Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty Cổ phần Solazu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty Cổ phần Solazu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần Solazu
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/12/2024
Công ty Cổ phần Solazu

Product Owner/Product Manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Owner/Product Manager Tại Công ty Cổ phần Solazu

Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 137 Lê Quang Định, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Owner/Product Manager Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Objectives of this role
Lead team scrums to define product vision, roadmap, and growth opportunities, and communicate with stakeholders throughout the project
Collaborate with internal and external contacts to analyze needs and align product roadmap to strategic goals
Remain up to date on trends and best practices for agile project management
Responsibilities
Plan and prioritize product development and product feature backlog
Develop detailed product feature specifications and ensure they’re clearly understood by relevant teams
Assess value, develop cases, and prioritize stories, epics, and themes to ensure work aligns with product strategy
Mitigate roadblocks to achieving sprint/release goals
Lead the product-release plans and set expectations for delivery of new functionalities
Serve as product ambassador internally and externally, sharing knowledge and

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year experience as same position
In-depth knowledge of agile methodology for project management
Understanding of business value related to features and functions
Good communication, presentation, and leadership skills
Ability to effectively manage conflicting needs of stakeholders

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Solazu Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary based on experience and skills.
Opportunities for career growth and advancement, including the potential to level up to a leadership position.
Insurance, 13th month bonus, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Solazu

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Solazu

Công ty Cổ phần Solazu

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 137 Lê Quang Định, Phường 14, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-product-owner-thu-nhap-10-15-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job250639
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 2,000 USD
American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 12/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 07/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team
Hạn nộp: 17/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER
Tuyển Giáo viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại và XNK Đại Lâm Mộc
Tuyển Pha chế Công ty TNHH Thương mại và XNK Đại Lâm Mộc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương mại và XNK Đại Lâm Mộc
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ SA LY GROUP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ SA LY GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ SA LY GROUP
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MOON MINH ANH GROUP
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MOON MINH ANH GROUP làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MOON MINH ANH GROUP
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ TRẦN QUANG
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÀO TẠO PHÁT TRIỂN DOANH NGHIỆP PAL ACADEMY
Tuyển Content Creator CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÀO TẠO PHÁT TRIỂN DOANH NGHIỆP PAL ACADEMY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÀO TẠO PHÁT TRIỂN DOANH NGHIỆP PAL ACADEMY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phẩn MaxGroup
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công ty Cổ phẩn MaxGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phẩn MaxGroup
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán APG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập Đoàn Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Quốc Tế Đại Tây Dương - Atlantic Group
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 2,000 USD
American Taiwan Biopharm Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 12/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 07/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team
Hạn nộp: 17/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CELLPHONES - HỆ THỐNG BÁN LẺ ĐIỆN THOẠI DI ĐỘNG, LAPTOP VÀ CÁC SẢN PHẨM CÔNG NGHỆ TOÀN QUỐC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 70 Triệu CELLPHONES - HỆ THỐNG BÁN LẺ ĐIỆN THOẠI DI ĐỘNG, LAPTOP VÀ CÁC SẢN PHẨM CÔNG NGHỆ TOÀN QUỐC
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Rich Products Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Rich Products Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 1,800 USD Navigos Search
1,500 - 1,800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Chân Tâm làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Chân Tâm
1,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Van Thiel & Co. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Van Thiel & Co.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trusting Social
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY TNHH DAIICHI SANKYO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DAIICHI SANKYO VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công Ty Cổ phần Dược Phẩm Việt Hà làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1200 Triệu Công Ty Cổ phần Dược Phẩm Việt Hà
Trên 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GENE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GENE
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Merap làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Merap
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công Ty Cổ phần Dược Phẩm Việt Hà làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ phần Dược Phẩm Việt Hà
Trên 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty TNHH Phân Phối KBT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD Công ty TNHH Phân Phối KBT
1,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY TNHH BEAUTY BIOTECH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BEAUTY BIOTECH VIỆT NAM
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Technify làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Technify
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận HEINEKEN Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager B. Braun làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận B. Braun
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Virbac Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Virbac Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Thai Corp International (VIETNAM) Co. Ltd., làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Thai Corp International (VIETNAM) Co. Ltd.,
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager DHL Supply Chain làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DHL Supply Chain
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BONARIO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BONARIO VIỆT NAM
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Boston Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Boston Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công Ty TNHH Bách Khang Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 45 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Bách Khang Việt Nam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager DHL Supply Chain làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DHL Supply Chain
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Abbott làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Abbott
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm