Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty Cổ phần Solazu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 137 Lê Quang Định, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Owner/Product Manager Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Objectives of this role

Lead team scrums to define product vision, roadmap, and growth opportunities, and communicate with stakeholders throughout the project

Collaborate with internal and external contacts to analyze needs and align product roadmap to strategic goals

Remain up to date on trends and best practices for agile project management

Responsibilities

Plan and prioritize product development and product feature backlog

Develop detailed product feature specifications and ensure they’re clearly understood by relevant teams

Assess value, develop cases, and prioritize stories, epics, and themes to ensure work aligns with product strategy

Mitigate roadblocks to achieving sprint/release goals

Lead the product-release plans and set expectations for delivery of new functionalities

Serve as product ambassador internally and externally, sharing knowledge and

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year experience as same position

In-depth knowledge of agile methodology for project management

Understanding of business value related to features and functions

Good communication, presentation, and leadership skills

Ability to effectively manage conflicting needs of stakeholders

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Solazu Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary based on experience and skills.

Opportunities for career growth and advancement, including the potential to level up to a leadership position.

Insurance, 13th month bonus, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Solazu

