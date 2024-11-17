Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Công ty Cổ phần Solazu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Owner/Product Manager Tại Công ty Cổ phần Solazu
- Hồ Chí Minh: 137 Lê Quang Định, Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Owner/Product Manager Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu
Objectives of this role
Lead team scrums to define product vision, roadmap, and growth opportunities, and communicate with stakeholders throughout the project
Collaborate with internal and external contacts to analyze needs and align product roadmap to strategic goals
Remain up to date on trends and best practices for agile project management
Responsibilities
Plan and prioritize product development and product feature backlog
Develop detailed product feature specifications and ensure they’re clearly understood by relevant teams
Assess value, develop cases, and prioritize stories, epics, and themes to ensure work aligns with product strategy
Mitigate roadblocks to achieving sprint/release goals
Lead the product-release plans and set expectations for delivery of new functionalities
Serve as product ambassador internally and externally, sharing knowledge and
Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
In-depth knowledge of agile methodology for project management
Understanding of business value related to features and functions
Good communication, presentation, and leadership skills
Ability to effectively manage conflicting needs of stakeholders
Tại Công ty Cổ phần Solazu Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Opportunities for career growth and advancement, including the potential to level up to a leadership position.
Insurance, 13th month bonus, etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Solazu
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
