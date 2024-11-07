Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager REVERSAL JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Vinhome Central Park, 208 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Phường 22, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Owner/Product Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a dynamic, results-oriented Product Manager. Ideal for a strategic thinker with a passion for identifying and capitalizing on growth opportunities, this role focuses on driving customer acquisition, engagement, and retention through data-driven strategies while continuously refining the product to enhance the user experience and prepare for full-scale market success.

• Growth strategy development: Design and execute data-driven strategies to increase customer retention, engagement, and purchase frequency, aligned with business objectives.

• User acquisition & onboarding: Lead cross-channel campaigns (social media, partnerships, grassroots) and optimize the onboarding experience to improve user satisfaction and retention.

• Customer segmentation & personalization: Leverage customer data to create targeted segments, crafting personalized journeys and touchpoints to enhance engagement.

• Retention-focused campaigns: Develop multi-channel retention campaigns (e.g., email, SMS, app notifications) to drive repeat purchases and loyalty.

• Customer journey mapping: Map and optimize the customer journey, creating seamless and engaging experiences to build long-term relationships.

• Loyalty & location-based offers: Integrate loyalty programs and location-based offers to encourage frequent interactions and repeat business.

• Customer feedback & product improvement: Actively collect and analyze user feedback to guide iterative product enhancements.

• Experimentation & optimization: Design and conduct A/B tests and experiments to validate growth hypotheses, optimizing product features and campaigns.

• Risk management & project oversight: Identify and mitigate project risks, conducting post-project reviews to drive continuous improvement.

• Cross-functional collaboration: Work with product, marketing, IT, and CRM teams to ensure alignment with customer-focused strategies and objectives.

• Metrics tracking & reporting: Monitor, analyze, and report on growth metrics to enhance customer lifetime value and engagement.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Skills Required:

• Project & team management: Proven ability to manage projects and lead teams effectively.

• English proficiency: Strong command of written and spoken English.

• Leadership & communication: Excellent leadership, verbal, and written communication skills.

• Strategic & analytical thinking: Strong strategic planning, analytical, and problem-solving skills.

• Technical knowledge: Familiarity with mobile app development processes and relevant technologies.

• Business acumen: Experience in business planning, including revenue projections and budget management.

• Adaptability: Comfortable in a fast-paced startup environment with a proactive mindset.

• Collaboration: Team-oriented and focused on driving group success.

Qualifications:

• Experience: 4-5 years in growth product management, preferably in mobile app development, e-commerce, or the gig economy.

• Education: Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field.

• Technical skills: Understanding of app development processes and A/B testing methodologies.

• Startup mentality: Ability to thrive in fast-paced, evolving environments.

• Growth hacking expertise: Demonstrable experience in growth hacking, experimentation, and product optimization.

• Analytics proficiency: Skilled with analytics tools and iterative improvement methods for product and marketing initiatives.

Tại REVERSAL JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Competitive salary range

• Working environment: young, dynamic

• Company parties & other team-building activities.

• To participate in regular professional training and improvement

• Performance evaluation once a year, based on work results and company performance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại REVERSAL JSC

