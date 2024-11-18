Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/12/2024
Product Owner/Product Manager

Mức lương
Đến 50 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 9, Cao ốc Hoàng Việt, 34 Hoàng Việt, Phường 4, Quận Tân Bình, TPHCM, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Owner/Product Manager Với Mức Lương Đến 50 Triệu

-Providing vision and direction to the development team and stakeholders throughout the project and create requirements.
-Ensure that the team always has an adequate amount of prior prepared tasks to work on.
-Plan and prioritize product feature backlog and development for the product.
-Define product vision, road-map and growth opportunities.
-Assess value, develop cases, and prioritize stories, epics and themes to ensure work focuses on those with maximum value that are aligned with product strategy.
-Provide backlog management, iteration planning, and elaboration of the user stories.
-Work closely with Product Management to create and maintain a product backlog according to business value.
-Lead the planning product release plans and set the expectation for delivery of new functionalities.
-Provide an active role in mitigating impediments impacting successful team completion of Release/Sprint Goals.
-Research and analyze market, the users, and the roadmap for the product.
-Follow our competitors and the industry.
-Keep abreast with Agile/Scrum best practices and new trends.

Với Mức Lương Đến 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

-Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Business, IT or related field or equivalent experience
-From 5 years of experience as a product owner in the related industry
-Knowledge of Agile principles and processes
-Technical background with knowledge of mobile app development and web technologies is a plus
-Analytical and problem solving skill, excellent attention to detail

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

-Support lunch allowance and parking free
-13th month salary, gifts (New Year, birthday, 8/3, 20/10..)
-Full insurance after 2 months of probation
-Training in work and fast-track your career path
-Team building, company trip
-Working in a friendly and professional environment

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 9, Cao ốc Hoàng Việt, 34 Hoàng Việt, Phường 4, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

