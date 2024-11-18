Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 50 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 9, Cao ốc Hoàng Việt, 34 Hoàng Việt, Phường 4, Quận Tân Bình, TPHCM, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Owner/Product Manager Với Mức Lương Đến 50 Triệu

-Providing vision and direction to the development team and stakeholders throughout the project and create requirements.

-Ensure that the team always has an adequate amount of prior prepared tasks to work on.

-Plan and prioritize product feature backlog and development for the product.

-Define product vision, road-map and growth opportunities.

-Assess value, develop cases, and prioritize stories, epics and themes to ensure work focuses on those with maximum value that are aligned with product strategy.

-Provide backlog management, iteration planning, and elaboration of the user stories.

-Work closely with Product Management to create and maintain a product backlog according to business value.

-Lead the planning product release plans and set the expectation for delivery of new functionalities.

-Provide an active role in mitigating impediments impacting successful team completion of Release/Sprint Goals.

-Research and analyze market, the users, and the roadmap for the product.

-Follow our competitors and the industry.

-Keep abreast with Agile/Scrum best practices and new trends.

Với Mức Lương Đến 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

-Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Business, IT or related field or equivalent experience

-From 5 years of experience as a product owner in the related industry

-Knowledge of Agile principles and processes

-Technical background with knowledge of mobile app development and web technologies is a plus

-Analytical and problem solving skill, excellent attention to detail

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

-Support lunch allowance and parking free

-13th month salary, gifts (New Year, birthday, 8/3, 20/10..)

-Full insurance after 2 months of probation

-Training in work and fast-track your career path

-Team building, company trip

-Working in a friendly and professional environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin